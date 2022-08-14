India records 14,092 Covid-19 infections; active cases decline

August 14, 2022 10:39:22 am
India added 14,092 new coronavirus infections taking the virus tally to 4,42,53,464, while the active cases dipped to 1,16,861, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll climbed to 5,27,037 with 41 fatalities which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.
A decrease of 2,403 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.69 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.57 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,09,566, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry, 207.99 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.
India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 that year. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
The 29 new fatalities include nine from Delhi, five from Karnataka, three each from Gujarat and West Bengal, two from Uttar Pradesh, one each from Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab and Uttarakhand.
