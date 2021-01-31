India’s Covid vaccination drive faster than any other country: PM Modi

PM Modi pointed out that the country was able to inoculate over 30 lakh frontline workers in just 15 days since the launch of the nationwide inoculation drive. (Source: Twitter/@BJP4India)

India is setting an example for the world by vaccinating its citizens faster than any other country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the latest episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He added that the country was only able to help other nations by sending consignments of the two indigenous vaccines because it is “self-reliant in the field of medicine”.

“With the start of new year, India’s war against corona has also completed almost a year. Just as India’s war against corona became an example to the world, similarly our vaccination programme is also becoming an example to the world. India is conducting the world’s biggest Covid vaccine programme,” PM Modi said on Sunday.

He pointed out that the country was able to inoculate over 30 lakh frontline workers in just 15 days since the launch of the nationwide inoculation drive. Meanwhile, the United States took 18 days and the UK took 36 days to inoculate the same number of people, he said.

He also lauded India’s efforts in providing the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to a number of foreign countries, including the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal. “You must have noticed about the vaccination programme that India is able to help others because India today is self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines,” the Prime Minister said.

During the previous episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, too, PM Modi praised India’s efforts to combat the deadly pandemic. He said that the nation developed ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self reliance) during the crisis. A major transformation has occurred in people’s attitudes in a period of one year and customers too are demanding ‘Made In India’ products, according to the Prime Minister.