India Covid-19 Updates January 4: Delhi, Punjab impose curfews; Delhi CM, other leaders test positive

India Covid-19 Updates January 4: Amid a single-day spike of 37,379 fresh Covid-19 cases, states such Punjab and Union Territory of Delhi have imposed stricter measures to curb the spread of the virus. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders have tested positive for the virus.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. Only essential movement will be allowed during the curfew. It also decided to implement work from home in all government offices, while private offices will be permitted to function at 50 per cent capacity.

The Punjab government, meanwhile, has imposed a night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 5 am, excluding essential services. All educational institutes shall remain closed, while online classes will continue. Moreover, bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants and spas will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, subject to staff being fully vaccinated.

Beneficiaries waiting for Covid vaccination follow social distancing norms in Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Beneficiaries waiting for Covid vaccination follow social distancing norms in Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Among other restrictions, the notification urges people to follow the ‘no mask, no service’ principle — no service shall be provided in government and private offices to the person not wearing proper mask.

In Telangana, Sankranthi holidays were declared for all educational institutions across the state between January 8 and 16. The decision was taken Monday during Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s review of the Covid-19 situation prevailing in the state. However, officials informed the CM there was no need to impose a lockdown in the state at present.

Micro-containment zone at Loudon street in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Micro-containment zone at Loudon street in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Maharashtra is planning to procure an approximate 1 lakh S-gene test kits to ensure that infections from the Omicron variant are detected faster. This comes as the state continued to top the Omicron count in the country, with 568 total cases as of Tuesday. In light of the surge in cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC)-run schools in Mumbai will remain closed for Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 till January 31.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Kejriwal, who had attended an election rally in Dehradun a day before, on Tuesday announced that he was Covid positive. However, Health Minister Satyendra Jain stated that the infection was mild. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde, too, announced over Twitter that they have tested positive for coronavirus.