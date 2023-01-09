India records 170 new Covid-19 cases, active cases decline to 2,371

India, in the past 24 hours, recorded 170 new Covid-19 infections and one death, while the active cases declined to 2,371, as compared to 2,423 cases reported a day earlier.

According to the data on the official website of the Ministry of Health updated Monday, the total number of cases stands at 4,46,80,094, and the fatalities, adding the one reported from Madhya Pradesh, stand at 5,30,271. The Covid-related fatality rate in the country presently stands at 1.19 percent.

A total of 85,282 tests were conducted across India on January 8, the website states. As reported by the news agency PTI, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.11 per cent.

According to the health ministry website, active Covid-19 cases now constitute about 0.01 per cent of the total number of infections. The Covid-19 recovery rate in the country has increased to 98.80 per cent.

About 220.14 crore (2,20,14,06,483) doses of vaccine against the virus have been administered in the country so far.

With China and East Asian countries reporting a spike in the number of Covid infections last month, the Centre sounded an alert and issued precautionary guidelines, asking states and Union territories to prepare for the eventualities. According to health ministry officials, Covid cases were likely to increase in January this year, citing patterns observed during previous waves.