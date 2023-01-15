India reports 104 new Covid-19 infections; active cases drop to 2,149

India reported 104 new Covid-19 cases and 78 recoveries in the span of 24 hours ending Sunday 8 am, the Union Health Ministry said. The country’s active tally declined to 2,149.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the data showed.

According to the ministry’s website, India has a total Covid case tally of 4.46 crore (4,46,81,040) and the death toll stands at 5,30,726.

Under the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive, 23, 490 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Saturday. A total of 220.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.

