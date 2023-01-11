India records 171 new Covid-19 infections; active cases at 2,342

In the past 24 hours ending 8 am on January 11, India recorded a 171 new Covid-19 infection cases as the total active cases increased to 2,342, data on the Health Minsitry’s website showed.

The case fatality rate was recorded at around 1.19 per cent. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.09, while weekly positivity was pegged at 0.11.

The active Covid-19 caseload saw an increase of 23 across the country in the past 24 hours, news agency PTI reported. This increase was recorded from the 1,80,926 samples collected by the health officials on Tuesday.

Out of the total 2,342 active cases in the country, most are from Kerala, whose tally of active cases is 1,342, followed by Karnataka, which has 210 active cases. However, most cases registered in the past 24 hours were from Maharashtra. It reported 19 new cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 220.15 Crore (2,20,15,14,689) vaccines have been administered in the country until now, with 51,377 being registered on Tuesday itself. Most vaccines have been distributed in Uttar Pradesh, with around 39 crore vaccines, followed by Maharashtra at about 17 crore total. Recently, the Indian Government has also approved its first needle-free nasal vaccine, iNCOVACC (BBV154).