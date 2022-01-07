Covid-19: India records over 1 lakh cases for first time in 214 days

India reported over 1 lakh daily Covid-19 cases for the first time in 214 days on Friday, taking the country’s total caseload to 3,52,26,386. With 30,836 recoveries, the active caseload stands 3,71,363. The death toll increased to 4,83,178 after 302 patients succumbed to the infection.

India’s tally of Omicron cases rose to 3,007 on Friday, with Maharashtra contributing the highest number of new cases (876). Of the total number of Omicron cases, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Covid India Third Wave | Follow latest news and updates

The second highest number of Omicron cases was reported in Delhi, where 465 people have contracted the new variant of Covid-19. Karnataka recorded 333 cases, while Rajasthan reported 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

Even with coronavirus infections shooting up in Delhi, no fresh case of the Omicron variant was added to the official tally released by the Union Health Ministry Friday. So far, Delhi has reported 465 cases of the Omicron variant, which is still second only to Maharashtra, that has seen 876 cases of the new variant, and recorded 79 cases in the last 24 hours.

In view of the recent surge in cases, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) have issued guidelines for their staffers. According to the updated JNU Covid guidelines, biometric attendance will continue to remain suspended until further orders. It directed department heads of respective branches to ensure physical marking of attendance.

Two Supreme Court judges test positive for Covid

Two Supreme Court judges have tested positive for Covid-19, The Indian Express has learnt. While one has comorbidities and has been admitted to the hospital, the other is presently under home quarantine, sources said.

A few registrars of the court have also tested positive.

Nashik schools to remain closed this month for Classes 1 to 9 and 11

All schools in Nashik district will remain shut for offline classes, except for students of Grades 10 and 12, from January 10 till 31, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Thursday.

He warned that if both doses of Covid-19 vaccines are not taken on time by eligible people, ‘No Vaccination, No Ration’ decision will be taken.

Odisha: Govt offices to function at 50% capacity

Gearing up to tackle the third wave of the Covid pandemic, Odisha announced that government offices in the state will function at 50 per cent capacity from January 7 to 31. Special Covid hospitals which were operational during the second wave of the pandemic will be kept ready apart from all the government facilities, officials told PTI.

Those who contract the illness will be treated free of cost, officials said.

Puducherry govt introduces additional restrictions

The Puducherry administration introduced several; additional restrictions to combat the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the Union Territory. The government had extended lockdown on December 30 with several curbs.

Malls, market complexes and shops will be permitted to function at 50 per cent capacity, officials said.