India Covid-19 second wave in numbers: 81% of new cases, 82% fresh deaths being reported from 10 states

A Covid-19 victim being take to Nigam Bodh Crematorium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

India has been struggling to tackle the second wave of the novel coronavirus which has hit the country much harder than the earlier one. This week, it also surpassed Brazil to become the second worst-infected country behind the United States.

With over 1 lakh infections per day for the ninth consecutive day, India has added 13,88,515 cases in just nine days. The country had first clocked over 1 lakh Covid-19 cases in a single day on April 5. The record surge of 2,00,739 cases on Thursday comes in a little more than a week’s time.

Registering a steady increase for the 36th day in a row, the active cases have now increased to 14,71,877. However, the Union Health Ministry’s data does paint a grim picture of the state of affairs in a few states that have recorded an unprecedented surge in cases.

10 states account for 80.76% of new Covid-19 cases

Ten states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan — account for 80.76% of the cases recorded in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the most number of daily cases at 58,952, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 20,439 and Delhi at 17,282.

As many as 16 states, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, have been seeing an upward tick in daily cases since April 1. Between April 1 and April 15, while states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have witnessed a rise in about 20,000 daily cases, states like West Bengal and Telangana, which were recording below 1,000 cases on April 1, are registering 5,892 and 3,307 cases respectively on April 15.

The active caseload of the country currently stands at 14,71,877, five states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala — account for 67.16% of it.

10 states also account for 82.27% of the new deaths

Of the 1,038 deaths that India recorded on Thursday, 82.27% came from 10 states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Maharashtra tops the list with 278 deaths followed by 120 in Chhattisgarh, 104 in Delhi, 73 in Gujarat, 67 in Uttar Pradesh, 63 in Punjab, 51 in Madhya Pradesh, 38 in Karnataka, 31 in Jharkhand, 29 in Rajasthan, 25 in Tamil Nadu, 24 in West Bengal, 22 in Kerala, 21 in Bihar, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, and 13 each in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

8 states account for 60% of vaccine given in India

Vaccination drives have been erratic across the country as is evident from the Union Health Ministry’s data that shows 59.76% of the vaccines administered so far have been done so in only eight states.

With Maharashtra leading the inoculation drive having given shots to over 1 crore people, the list also includes Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Eight more states — Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — which have been seeing a recent surge are still lagging behind in vaccination.