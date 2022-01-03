‘Nothing to be scared about…urge all to get vaccinated’: Children after getting their Covid-19 shots

Updated: January 3, 2022 2:01:53 pm
Vaccination for the 15-18 age group kicked off on Monday as the country continued to fight against surging Covid-19 cases, courtesy the Omicron variant of the virus. According to the Centre, there are around 10 crore children in this age bracket.
The move comes at a time when the country has recorded over 1 lakh active Covid-19 cases. The Union Health Ministry had earlier announced that the children will receive Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin with a 28-days gap between the first and the second dose.
The Indian Express take a look at what the kids had to say following their jabs:
Sixteen-year-old Shresta Karki, while waiting for her first dose in Delhi, said, “I feel excited that I’m here on the first day. I hope I can go outside more freely now.”
“I am very happy that they have finally started a vaccination drive for kids. Omicron is largely affecting children and a vaccine is very important to stop the spread. I don’t know how many students from my class will be taking the first shot but I have put a message in my group urging them to get their jabs at the earliest,” Akshit Marodia, a Class 10 student of APS School, Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi, said.
Saumya Bansal, a Class 6 student and a resident of Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi, said, “It was neither scary, nor painful. I have clicked a picture and sent it to my friends, asking them to go get vaccinated. My teachers have also asked all children to send vaccination certificates.”
“I want to feel safe from Omicron. Apart from that, I also wanted to get it early to show people in my galli (neighbourhood) that it’s safe and nothing bad will happen. There are still quite a few people who think they don’t need vaccines and maybe I can help convince them,” said Harsh, a 16-year old beneficiary in Delhi.
Shravani Shinde, 16, after getting her shot at SP College in Pune, said, “I was tensed before coming to the vaccination centre. However, I could not even realise when they gave me the shot as those administering it were constantly conversing with me.”
17-year-old Tamanna Dhingra, of DAV school in Gurgaon, said, “I had been waiting to get vaccinated for a long time. I am glad that I got the chance on the first day itself. The entire process was very smooth.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-