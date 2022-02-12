India records 50,407 Covid-19 cases, 804 deaths in last 24 hours; TPR at 3.48%

India on Friday recorded 50,407 new Covid-19 cases, a dip of around 13 per cent from Thursday’s count of over 58,000 infections. The country also saw 804 related deaths during the same time, taking the toll to 5,07,981.

The daily positivity rate also dropped to 3.48 per cent. There are currently 6,10,443 active cases, comprising only 1.43 per cent of the cumulative tally. With 1,36,962 people getting cured of the infection during the same time, the recovery rate currently stands at 97.37%.

Meanwhile, a study by America’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested that Covid-19 booster shots lose much of their potency after about four months, raising the possibility that those at high risk of complications or death may need a fourth dose. The data released Friday offer the first real-world evidence of the mRNA shots’ waning power against moderate to severe illness in the United States.

“There may be the need for yet again another boost — in this case, a fourth-dose boost for an individual receiving the mRNA — that could be based on age, as well as underlying conditions,” Dr Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s top Covid-19 adviser, told reporters.