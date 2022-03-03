India reports 6,561 fresh Covid-19 cases, active count dips to 77,152

India recorded 6,561 new Covid-19 cases and 142 related deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry’s data revealed.

With 14,947 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of active infections stood at 8,528, with the total number of active patients dipping to 77,152. The death toll currently stands at 5,14,388, the data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.62 per cent, the ministry said.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India reached nearly 178 crore on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said. More than 18 lakh (18,93,697) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, and over 2.02 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comordidities so far.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 325 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, and the positivity rate stood at 0.81 per cent. For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Maharashtra reported zero Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday. The state logged 544 fres Covid-19 cases and the Maharashtra government has further eased Covid-19 restrictions, allowing shopping complexes, restaurants, cinema and theatre halls in 14 districts, including Mumbai, to operate at 100% capacity.

In Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced further relaxations of the Covid-19 curbs in view of the dip in the number of cases in the state and allowed a total gathering of 500 people in marriages and 250 in funerals. On Wednesday, the state logged 320 fresh cases pushing the caseload to 34,50,041.