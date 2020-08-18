Unlock Diary, Day 18: A birthday during lockdown, platform ticket at Rs 50 and more

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the country also recorded 876 deaths, a day after the toll crossed the 50,000-mark.

India’s Covid-19 tally on Tuesday crossed another grim milestone of 27 lakh, following a spike of 55,079 new cases. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the country also recorded 876 deaths, a day after the toll crossed the 50,000-mark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to take precautions during the ongoing monsoon season, noting that this is the time when tropical and vector-borne diseases spread.

“This is the season of tropical and vector-borne diseases. I urge you all to take the right precautions. The government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected. Stay safe, be happy,” he tweeted.

Here are some interesting stories on day 18 of Unlock 3.0

Man defies lockdown norms to celebrate birthday; booked

A man was booked for allegedly violating lockdown norms by celebrating his birthday in the presence of over 50 people in the Kalwa town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

Santosh Todkar, a resident of Vitawa area of Kalwa, had celebrated his birthday on the evening of August 15 in the presence of 50 to 60 guests at a school ground in the area.

Police have registered an offence under sections 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant), among other provisions of the IPC, National Disaster Management Rules and Maharashtra COVID-19 Rules, an official told the news agency. While a case has been registered in this regard, no arrest has been made so far, he added.

Protest without precaution

Lucknow: Ignoring Covid-19 guidelines, several lawyers of the Central Bar Association held a protest near the state Assembly on Tuesday. The lawyers want the Uttar Pradesh government to intervene and get private schools to lower their fee amid the pandemic. (Express photo)

To avoid crowding, platform ticket prices at Rs 50

After the picture of a platform ticket issued at the Pune railway station for Rs 50, which is five times the original cost, went viral on social media, the Central Railway (CR) has clarified that the price has been temporarily increased to prevent crowding at the station in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials said the cost of the ticket was increased from Rs 10 per person to Rs 50 on March 18, and that it was only issued to those accompanying elderly, ill or differently-abled travellers.

Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav also issued a comment saying divisional railway managers had been instructed to increase the cost of platform tickets at a local level so as to avoid crowding at stations. “This decision will be reviewed after the pandemic,” Yadav reportedly told ANI.

Social media was abuzz on Monday and Tuesday over the revision in cost after some well-known Twitter users, including Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, posted a picture of the ticket and compared it with the cost of the ticket during UPA rule.

Lockdown affects sale of milk

The sale of milk and dairy products has been hit due to the lockdown in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district.

The Aurangabad district Cooperative Milk Producers Union (ADCMPU) in Maharashtra on Tuesday said the sale of milk packets has come down due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Slump in demand has also adversely affected the sale of milk products. (Representational Image) Slump in demand has also adversely affected the sale of milk products. (Representational Image)

“We generally collect 80,000-85,000 litres of milk every day directly from farmers. Prior to the lockdown, we were selling 50,000 litres of milk in packets. This sale has now fallen to 30,000 litres (per day) in the district,” ADCMPU vice president Nandlal Kale told PTI.

He said the slump in demand has also adversely affected the sale of milk products.

“Earlier, we used to utilise about 7,000 litres of milk every day to prepare 11 products. But, we are now using only 1,000-1,200 litres of milk for preparing dairy products,” Kale said.

He also said that the ADCMPU is currently suffering the loss of Rs 1 lakh per day, after the state government stopped paying grant since July 27.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd