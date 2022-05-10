scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
India reports 2,288 Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid-19 India: As many as  3,044 people recovered during the same period and the active cases have reached 19,637.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 10, 2022 9:25:31 am
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 preventive vaccine to an elderly woman.

India Tuesday reported 2,288 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data by Union Health Ministry. As many as  3,044 people recovered during the same period and the active cases have reached 19,637. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.47 per cent. Tuesday’s numbers were less than Monday’s 3,207 cases and 29 deaths.

Meanwhile, a day after the National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad campus was declared micro-containment zone following 24 students testing positive for Covid-19, a team from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) took samples of nearly 600 persons, including students and staff, of the institute on Monday.

In the past two days, total 745 samples were collected from the NID, barely a month after the institute resumed regular offline classes. Ten health teams of the AMC with over 20 staff stationed on the campus on Monday collected 575 samples for RT-PCR test and another 20 for RAT, while on Sunday 147 samples for RAT were collected.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Three more students tested positive in NID on Monday, taking the number to six in two days. The results of samples collected today are expected later tonight or by tomorrow, which will give a clear picture… So far, we have collected over 700 samples from NID in two days,” said AMC’s deputy health officer Dr Chirag Shah.

