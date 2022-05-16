India reports 2,202 fresh Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths; active cases at 17,317

India reported 2,202 new Covid-19 infections and 27 fatalities in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Monday, as per the Union Health Ministry. With this, the active cases in the country dipped to 17,317. Also, India’s total tally of cases has reached 4,31,23,801, while the death toll was recorded at 5,24,241. On Sunday, 2,487 Coronavirus cases and 13 deaths were reported.

Delhi on Sunday reported 613 Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths, taking the tally here to 19,00,358 and the toll to 26,195. The recovery count increased by 784, leaving the metropolis with 3762 active cases. The positivity rate decreased to 2.74%. While, Mumbai on Sunday reported 151 Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the tally here to 10,61,614 and the toll to 19,566, a civic official said. The recovery count increased by 122, leaving the metropolis with 885 cases, he added.