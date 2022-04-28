Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports 3,303 fresh cases, 2,563 recoveries; active cases at 16,980

Coronavirus News Live Updates Today: India reported 3,303 new Covid-19 cases and 2,563 recoveries in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday. Active cases stand at 16,980, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The challenge of Covid-19 is not fully over and the surge in cases in the past two weeks indicates that the country needs to stay alert, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. Interacting with chief ministers to review the Covid-19 situation in the country, the Prime Minister raised a red flag, specifically highlighting the surge in cases being witnessed in European countries triggered by sub-variants of Omicron.
Meanwhile, based on genome-sequencing analysis, the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INSACOG) has said very few recombinant variants of the coronavirus have been found in the country and none of those has shown either increased transmission, locally or otherwise, nor were they associated with severe disease or hospitalisation. INSACOG, in its weekly bulletin of April 11 that was released on Wednesday, said the incidences of suspected recombinants and the possible public health relevance are being closely monitored, PTI reported.