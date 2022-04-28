scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports 3,303 fresh cases, 2,563 recoveries; active cases at 16,980

Coronavirus News Live Updates Today: Meanwhile, based on genome-sequencing analysis, the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INSACOG) has said very few recombinant variants of the coronavirus have been found in the country and none of those has shown either increased transmission, locally or otherwise, nor were they associated with severe disease or hospitalisation.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2022 8:47:36 am
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow. (PTI/File)

Coronavirus News Live Updates Today: India reported 3,303 new Covid-19 cases and 2,563 recoveries in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday. Active cases stand at 16,980, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

The challenge of Covid-19 is not fully over and the surge in cases in the past two weeks indicates that the country needs to stay alert, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. Interacting with chief ministers to review the Covid-19 situation in the country, the Prime Minister raised a red flag, specifically highlighting the surge in cases being witnessed in European countries triggered by sub-variants of Omicron.

Meanwhile, based on genome-sequencing analysis, the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INSACOG) has said very few recombinant variants of the coronavirus have been found in the country and none of those has shown either increased transmission, locally or otherwise, nor were they associated with severe disease or hospitalisation. INSACOG, in its weekly bulletin of April 11 that was released on Wednesday, said the incidences of suspected recombinants and the possible public health relevance are being closely monitored, PTI reported.

 

Live Blog

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Covid-19 challenge not over, need to stay alert, PM Modi tells CMs

Interacting with the chief ministers of several states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday warned that the "Covid challenge" has not yet been surpassed. "Despite managing the Covid crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see an uptick in cases in states now. We have to stay alert," Modi said. He added that administering vaccine to every eligible child at the earliest is our priority, while stressing the need to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places.

The review meeting was attended by several chief ministers including West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab's Bhagwant Mann.

India reported 2,927 new coronavirus cases -- up from the previous day's 2,483  -- as of 8 am Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The active cases in India climbed to 16,279 from 15,636. The country also reported 32 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Explained: 5 takeaways from PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with CMs on Covid-19 surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 27) held a review meetingwith chief ministers amid rising cases of the coronavirus infection in the country. Here are the five things the PM told the states during the meeting chaired by him.

‘Children are returning to school, need to vaccinate all of them on priority’

During the interaction, Prime Narendra Modi emphasised that priority in the new phase of pandemic should be to vaccinate all the eligible children population — directing the states to run special vaccination campaigns needs to be implemented, especially in the backdrop of children returning to the schools after a long break.

“After a long break, the schools have reopened in our country. Some parents are worried about the increase in cases in some places. There are reports from some schools reporting children being tested positive for Covid-19. However, it is a matter of satisfaction that many children have also received protection through the vaccines. Yesterday, the regulator gave permission to administer Covaxin for 6-12 years. It is our priority to vaccinate all the eligible child population. For this, we have to run special drives in the schools. We have to create awareness among the parents and the teachers about the importance of vaccination,” Modi said.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.