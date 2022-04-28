Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports 3,303 fresh cases, 2,563 recoveries; active cases at 16,980

Interacting with the chief ministers of several states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday warned that the "Covid challenge" has not yet been surpassed. "Despite managing the Covid crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see an uptick in cases in states now. We have to stay alert," Modi said. He added that administering vaccine to every eligible child at the earliest is our priority, while stressing the need to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places.

The review meeting was attended by several chief ministers including West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab's Bhagwant Mann.

India reported 2,927 new coronavirus cases -- up from the previous day's 2,483 -- as of 8 am Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The active cases in India climbed to 16,279 from 15,636. The country also reported 32 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 27) held a review meetingwith chief ministers amid rising cases of the coronavirus infection in the country. Here are the five things the PM told the states during the meeting chaired by him.