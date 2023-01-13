scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

India registers 174 new Covid-19 cases; active cases decline to 2,257

As per the data shared by the health ministry, the number of deaths due to the virus has increased to 5,30,725 — with one death reported from Maharashtra and another reconciled from Kerala in the last 24 hours.

Covid cases january 13The country's tally of coronavirus infections, at present, stands at 4.46 crores, according to a report by news agency PTI. (Photo: PTI)

India recorded 174 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry. Active cases have further declined by 52 to 2,257 as compared to 2,309 cases reported a day earlier. The active caseload constitutes 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

The country’s tally of coronavirus infections stands at 4.46 crores, according to a report by news agency PTI. The daily positivity rate is 0.09 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.10 per cent.

The number of active Covid cases in Kerala and Karnataka decreased by 16 and 6, respectively, when compared to that on Wednesday. Their current tally is at 1,339 and 188, as compared to 1,353 and 194, respectively, a day earlier. Even in Maharashtra, cases declined by 6, bringing the tally to 139.

As per the data shared by the Ministry at 8 am Friday, the number of deaths due to the virus increased to 5,30,725 — with one death reported from Maharashtra and another reconciled from Kerala in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate is 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated in the country so far saw a single-day rise from 4,41,47,551 (as on January 12) to 4,41,47,775, as the national Covid-19 recovery rate stayed at 98.80 per cent. Moreover, 1,94,968 tests to detect the Covid-19 virus were conducted on Thursday.

So far, 2,20,16,25,966 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country within its vaccination drive against the Covid-19 virus. In the last 24 hours, 49,597 vaccine doses were administered across the nation.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 12:27 IST
Kingfisher stuck on frozen pipe flies to freedom, netizens shower praise on passerby

