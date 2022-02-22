India reports 13,405 new Covid cases, active caseload dips to 1.81 lakh

India reported 13,405 new Covid-19 cases and 235 related deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am, Tuesday. The daily cases have come down from Monday’s 16,051 cases. The country’s active caseload has also declined to 1,81,075 from the previous day’s 2.02 lakh, accounting for 0.42 per cent of the total cases.

The daily cases have remained below one lakh for 16 consecutive days. The daily positivity rate has slipped to 1.24 per cent from 1.93 per cent. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate is at 1.98 per cent, down from 2.12 per cent.

India’s cumulative Covid-19 tally stands at 4,28,51,929, while the death toll is at 5,12,344. The recovery rate stands at 98.38 per cent.

As cases across the country continue to decline, for the first time in the past 22 months, Mumbai’s Covid count dipped to a double-digit tally recording only 96 cases on Monday and one death. Delhi, meanwhile, recorded 360 fresh Covid-19 cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped below one per cent for the first time since December 28 last year. In Chennai, 191 new cases were reported, while the test positivity rate was 2.0 per cent.

According to the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health, more than 35.50 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Overall India’s vaccination coverage has exceeded 175.83 crores as of 7 am, Tuesday.

