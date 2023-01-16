Active Covid-19 cases in India drop to 2,119; no deaths reported in the past 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, India reported 114 fresh Covid-19 cases, with active cases declining to 2,119, as compared to 2,149 recorded a day earlier, the official website of the Union Ministry of Health showed on Monday.

The country’s total Covid-19 tally was reported to be 4.46 crore (4,46,81,154), according to news agency PTI. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, with the death toll staying at 5,30,726, the data updated on health ministry’s website at 8 am on Monday showed. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate continued to stay at 98.80 per cent, PTI reported, with the number of people who have so far recuperated from the disease, surging to 4,41,48,309.

According to the data, 74,320 tests to detect the virus were conducted on Sunday across the country.

About 3,984 doses were administered in vaccination centers around the country on Sunday within the government’s nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19. A total of 2,20,17,06,017 doses of vaccine against the virus have been administered in the country so far.

Kerala currently lodges the most number of Covid-19 cases in the country, however, the number of active cases decreased to 1,303, as compared to 1,308 on Sunday. The tally of active cases in Karnataka and Maharashtra lies at 146 and 139, respectively, according to the website.

As China and other countries witness a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, Union Health Ministry, on December 28, had said that the next 40 days would be crucial for India, as it might see a surge in infections in January. The government had asked states to step up their Covid-related measures and advised citizens to follow Covid-appropriate guidelines.