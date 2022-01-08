India reports nearly 1.42 lakh Covid-19 cases; weekend curfew in Karnataka, Delhi begins

At a Covid testing kiosk at the Bengaluru railway station for passengers arriving from other states. (Express photo)

India reported over 1,41,986 daily Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, taking the country’s total caseload to 3,53,68,372. With 40,895 recoveries, the active caseload stands at 4,72,169. The death toll increased to 4,83,463 with 285 patients succumbing to the infection.

According to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, 3,071 cases of Omicron variant have been reported across 27 states and union territories so far, out of which 1,203 have recovered or migrated.

The active cases currently stand at 1.34 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate decreased to 97.30 per cent, the health ministry said.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 Omicron variant cases, followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

Mumbai reported 20,971 new covid cases and six deaths on Friday. 84 per cent of those who tested positive were asymptomatic. The city saw 8,490 patients being recovered from the virus. The active cases as of Friday evening are 91,731. Maharashtra registered a total of 40,925 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

Weekend curbs kick in across most cities in India as the states try to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. While Delhi and Karnataka have imposed weekend lockdowns, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered a shutdown on Sundays.

Covid: No need to register for 3rd shot, can walk in from January 10

The three priority groups of healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60-plus population with comorbidities, who are eligible for their third “precautionary dose” 39 weeks after getting their second jab, can either book an online appointment or walk in to any vaccination centre, sources in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

“There is no need for new registration on CoWIN. Those who have taken two doses of Covid vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk in to any vaccination centre,” said a source in the ministry. “Online appointment facility will start from tomorrow (Saturday) evening. Vaccination with on-site appointment starts on January 10,” said the source.

Seven day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals

India made seven-day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals and an RT-PCR test on the eighth day, as it issued revised guidelines for international passengers.

According to PTI, the guidelines released on Friday come into force from January 11 and will remain effective till further government orders. The new order comes in the wake of coronavirus cases rising across the globe since the detection of the Omicron variant. The new order comes in the wake of coronavirus cases rising across the globe since the detection of the Omicron variant.

Delhi reports 48 new Omicron cases, tally at 513

Delhi reported 48 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 Saturday, taking the total number of such cases so far to 513 as per the official tally released by the Union Health Ministry. At present, Delhi has the second-highest number of confirmed Omicron cases in the country after Maharashtra which has reported 876 cases of the new variant.

The city reported one case of the Omicron variant on Friday and no cases on Thursday, but 82 cases were added on Wednesday.

Karnataka govt imposes weekend curfew till January 19: Here’s what is allowed and what isn’t

With the number of Covid-19 cases rapidly rising in Karnataka, the state government Friday imposed a weekend curfew till January 19, restricting movement between 10 pm Friday and 5 am Monday. Only essential services will be allowed during this period.

This comes in the backdrop of the single-day spike in cases breaching the 5,000-mark Thursday with 5,031 fresh cases being recorded alongside one death. Of the 5,031 cases, Bengaluru alone clocked 4,324 cases while the state’s positivity was pushed to 3.95 per cent.

While marriage functions are permitted by the government, the events cannot have more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places. All participants should strictly adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Restaurants, hotels and eateries will be allowed only for take-aways and home deliveries during the weekends.

With inputs from PTI