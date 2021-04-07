Coronavirus in India: 115,736 new Covid-19 cases, the highest so far

People rush to a department store in Vadodara to purchase essentials as a decision on lockdown looms on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

India detected 115,736 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest so far. Of the total, Maharashtra reported 55,469 cases while Chhattisgarh scaled a new peak of 9,921 cases. Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi reported more than 5,000 cases each.

India’s caseload now stands at 1,28,01,785, of which 8,43,473 are active cases and 1,17,92,135 people have recovered from the virus.

At least 630 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the country’s toll to 1,66,177. On Tuesday, almost half the deaths (297) were reported in Maharashtra. Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka were the other states which reported large number of deaths.

On Tuesday, India recorded the highest number of vaccinations in a single day so far: 43,00,966. The total vaccination so far stands at 8,70,77,474.

At a Covid-19 vaccination centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) At a Covid-19 vaccination centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Focus on fighting Covid-19, says PM Modi on World Health Day

On the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday urged people to focus on fighting Covid-19 by taking all possible precautions. He also said it was a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to those who work to keep our planet healthy, and reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare.

On #WorldHealthDay, let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols. At the same time, do take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2021

The racecourse (RWITC), a favourite for joggers in Pune, wears a deserted look due to the The racecourse (RWITC), a favourite for joggers in Pune, wears a deserted look due to the pandemic on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

Delhi HC says wearing masks in vehicle compulsory, even when travelling alone

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said wearing a mask or a face cover in a vehicle, even when travelling alone, was mandatory. Justice Prathiba M Singh ruled that a vehicle moving across the city constituted as a public place, and therefore, travellers in personal or officials vehicles, would have to wear masks to control the spread of Covid-19.

“A vehicle even if occupied by one person would constitute a public place and wearing a mask therein would be compulsory. The wearing of a mask or a face cover in a vehicle which may be occupied by either a single person or multiple persons is thus held to be compulsory,” said the court.

Four petitions were filed in the court last year challenging the imposition of Rs 500 fine on those not wearing face masks while travelling alone in a private car.