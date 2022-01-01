India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Afghanistan

India on Saturday sent 5 lakh doses of its indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin , to Afghanistan.

“Today, India supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine (COVAXIN) to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul,” said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Another batch of additional 500,000 doses would be supplied in the coming weeks.

It said the Government of India has committed to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan people consisting of food grains, one million doses of Covid Vaccine and essential life saving drugs.

Earlier last month, India delivered 1.6 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organization (WHO). “In coming weeks, we would be undertaking the supply of wheat and the remaining medical assistance. In this regard, we are in touch with UN agencies and others for finalizing the modalities for transportation,” the MEA said