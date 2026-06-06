India counters Pakistan at UN, rejects bid to ‘internationalise’ Kashmir issue with ‘biased and false narratives’

India reiterated its longstanding position that the Union Territory was, is, and will always remain an integral part of India. (Screengrab)

India on Friday told Pakistan not to use the United Nations as a platform for ‘biased and false narratives’, issuing a strong rebuttal after Islamabad raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue during a UN General Assembly session

After Pakistan referred to Jammu and Kashmir during a UN session, India reiterated its longstanding position that the Union Territory was, is, and will always remain an integral part of India.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, who also received the Dag Hammarskjold Medal on behalf of the families of fallen Indian peacekeepers from UN Secretary-General António Guterres at a solemn ceremony at the UN headquarters commemorating the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, rejected Islamabad’s claims. India also objected to Pakistan’s attempt to internationalise the Kashmir issue. Harish accused Pakistan of repeatedly using international forums to promote narratives that do not reflect the reality on the ground.