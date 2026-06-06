India counters Pakistan at UN, rejects bid to ‘internationalise’ Kashmir issue with ‘biased and false narratives’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
India on Friday told Pakistan not to use the United Nations as a platform for ‘biased and false narratives’, issuing a strong rebuttal after Islamabad raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue during a UN General Assembly session
After Pakistan referred to Jammu and Kashmir during a UN session, India reiterated its longstanding position that the Union Territory was, is, and will always remain an integral part of India.
India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, who also received the Dag Hammarskjold Medal on behalf of the families of fallen Indian peacekeepers from UN Secretary-General António Guterres at a solemn ceremony at the UN headquarters commemorating the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, rejected Islamabad’s claims. India also objected to Pakistan’s attempt to internationalise the Kashmir issue. Harish accused Pakistan of repeatedly using international forums to promote narratives that do not reflect the reality on the ground.
VIDEO | New York: Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish (@AmbHarishP) delivered India’s statement at the UN General Assembly Plenary on Annual Report of the Security Council.
“The unwarranted reference by Pakistan to a matter strictly… pic.twitter.com/DIeJR1GlfD
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2026
In his speech at the UN, Harish said: “The unwarranted reference by Pakistan to a matter strictly internal to India, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has compelled me to respond. Pakistan has decided not to spare this forum either from their characteristic misuse of august UN platforms for their divisive political interests. Abuse of its presence on the Security Council by Pakistan, including through the circulation of several misinformed and misleading communications, also testifies to this counter-productive approach. I would like to remind Pakistan that being a member of the UN Security Council is a huge responsibility. It is not a forum for peddling biased and false narratives.”
He further added that Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of India. He said: “I would like to make it loud and clear. Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”
He also said that any assertions to the contrary are baseless, devoid of merit, and inconsistent with historical facts. Empty rhetoric and hollow claims by Pakistan would not change this fundamental reality.
India’s statement follows a series of diplomatic interventions countering references to Jammu and Kashmir involving Pakistan.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram