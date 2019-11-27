Corruption in India fell 10% in 2019, reveals survey

A new report states that corruption across 20 states in India dropped by 10 per cent from 2018 to 2019. According to the ‘India Corruption Survey 2019’, conducted by independent agencies Transparency International India (TII) and LocalCircles, the percentage of people who had paid bribes fell from 58 per cent in 2018 to 51 per cent this year. In 2017, the figure was 45 per cent.

The survey reveals that people in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Kerala, Goa and Odisha reported low instances of corruption while Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Punjab had higher occurrences.

The most amount of bribes are paid to authorities dealing in property registration and land issues, followed by police, municipal corporation, electricity board, transport office, tax, and water departments, in this order.

When it comes to paying bribes at government offices, most people surveyed said they had done so due to coercion or inefficiencies. The survey has found that bribery persists in government offices despite CCTV cameras and computerisation. Among those surveyed 16 per cent of the citizens, compared to 13 per cent in 2018, paid bribes at government offices which were completely computerised and had functional CCTV cameras.

Further, most bribes are paid through cash (35 per cent), followed by indirectly, i.e., through an agent (30 per cent) and in kind through gifts of other favours (six per cent). The remaining 37 per cent said they did not need to pay a bribe to get their work done.

Most respondents — 38 per cent — said paying a bribe was the only way to get work done. At least 26 per cent said they paid a bribe as it would have otherwise taken them a long time to get ahead of the queue. Some one per cent said they indulged in bribery as they were in a hurry and needed to get ahead in the queue.

At least 1,90,000 people across 248 districts participated in the survey.