Going abroad? Here’s how you can add your passport number on vaccination certificate

The Co-WIN portal has now introduced an option enabling users to link their vaccination certificates to their passport numbers. This move has come as a big relief to those Indians who need to furnish their vaccination details before travelling abroad.
The official Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu App has shared a step-by-step guide to link passport details with vaccination certificates.
Earlier this month, while issuing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for vaccination of people undertaking international travel for educational or employment, or as part of the national contingent for Tokyo Olympics, the Union Health Ministry had stated that vaccination certificates should be linked with passport details.
Here are the steps:
1. Login to http://cowin.gov.in
2. Select ‘Raise a Issue’
3. Select the passport option
4. Select the person from the drop-down menu
5. Enter the passport number
6. Submit. You will then receive the new certificate in seconds.
In another tweet, the Aarogya Setu handle stated that in case an individual’s name on the passport does not match with that on the vaccine certificate, a correction can be made. However, a user can request the correction only once on the Co-WIN portal. “So please ensure there are no mistakes in entering the details,” it added.
