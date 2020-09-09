India Coronavirus Updates, September 9: Taj Mahal to reopen on Sept 21; recovery rate rises to 77.77%

Senior citizens above 65 years will now be allowed to travel by PMPML bus, Pune.

Coronavirus India Updates: With India reporting 89,706 infections and 1,115 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases went past 43 lakh to reach 43,70,128 while the death toll soared to 73,890. India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, reached 30 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5.

At present, India has 8,97,394 active cases of COVID-19, which is 20.53 per cent of the total caseload in the country, while 33,98,844 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. Also, the Covid-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.69 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,18,04,677 samples have been tested up to September 8 with 11,54,549 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Here are the top coronavirus news from across the country:

The decision to halt the global clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, after a serious side-effect was reported in a participant, might be a setback in the quest to get an early vaccine, but it could very well be a blessing in disguise.

It is likely to temper the public expectation and excitement about a vaccine being available very soon, ward off political pressure to rush through the development process and make it ready by a particular date, and force all the developers to scrupulously follow the process, even as they try to fast-track the development.

“This is nothing to be alarmed about as of now. These things happen quite routinely during vaccine or drug trials. The good thing is that despite the rush to produce a coronavirus vaccine, we still have systems in place that would pick these things out. So that is reassuring,” said Shahid Jameel, a virologist.

Blue, Pink line of Delhi Metro resume services

Delhi Metro’s Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services with curtailed operations on Wednesday after being closed for 171 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Trains are to operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 AM in the morning and 4-8 PM in the evening in the first stage.

“The Blue and Pink lines resumed services today. Slowly and steadily, Delhi Metro will be back to take you places! #MetroBackOnTrack,” the DMRC tweeted. On Monday, the Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line, since the closure of the urban transporter on March 22.

Taj Mahal to reopen after 6 months, cap of 5,000 daily visitors

More than six months after it was closed down for visitors in the wake of the pandemic, the Taj Mahal will open its doors to the public from September 21. Vasant Swarnkar, Superintending Archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India’s Agra Circle, confirmed this to The Indian Express. However, he said that there will be a cap of 5,000 on the number of visitors allowed per day.

Even as all other ASI-protected monuments in Agra were allowed to open from September 1, Taj Mahal and Agra Fort remained shut as per the district administration’s orders as they were located close to containment zones. When the Taj opens on September 21 morning, visitors will have to follow all guidelines issued by the Centre such as social distancing and hand sanitisation, said Swarnkar.

Social distancing norms flouted at procession to honour BJP minister

Covid-19 safety protocols like maintaining adequate social distancing and wearing of masks were flouted in Indore Tuesday when a huge procession (Kalash Yatra) was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to honour Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat, who is contesting from the Sanwer constituency in the upcoming State Assembly bypoll.

In the video of the event, a large number of people are seen dancing without maintaining any social distancing.

Plasma therapy doesn’t help reduce fatalities: ICMR study

A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found that convalescent plasma therapy is not beneficial in reducing mortality or progression to severe Covid-19. “The PLACID trial results indicate that there was no difference in 28-day mortality or progression to severe disease among moderately ill COVID-19 patients treated with CP along with BSC compared to BSC alone,” the study said.

Uddhav Thackeray: ‘Covid crisis not ending anytime soon’

The coronavirus crisis will not end any time soon, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. ‘We were able to contain the number of cases between March and May, but it does not seem like the pandemic will be conquered in the near future. Even the World Health Organization has indicated that it won’s end soon,’ he said. Thackeray was speaking in the Legislative Assembly before the conclusion of the curtailed monsoon session. Maharashtra has 9.23 lakh Covid-19 cases.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday left for Dubai to oversee preparations for a bio-secure IPL beginning on September 19. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the T20 event, which has been moved to the UAE due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

“My first flight in 6 months to dubai for IPL…crazy life changes,” Ganguly posted on his Instagram handle with a picture in which he is wearing a mask and face shield, part of the Standard Operating Procedure while flying amid the pandemic.

