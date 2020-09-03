India Coronavirus updates, September 3: Mumbai sees dip in monthly growth; Gujarat tally just shy of 1 lakh

A health worker takes swab samples to test for Covid-19 at a government school in New Delhi on September 2, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Updates: In the biggest single-day jump so far, India detected nearly 84,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am, Thursday. The country now has over 38.5 lakh (38,53,406) Covid-19 cases, including around 8.15 lakh people (8,15,538) or 21.16 per cent who are receiving treatment for the disease, 29.7 lakh (29,70,492) or 77.09 per cent who have been cured and 67,376 or 1.75 per cent who have died.

The Union Health Ministry said India’s fatality rate was among the lowest in the world. “While the global average is 110 deaths per million population, India is reporting 48 deaths per million population. The comparative figure for Brazil and the UK is 12 and 13 times higher, respectively,” it said.

In another milestone, India tested 11,72,179 samples for Covid-19 on Wednesday, the highest in a day so far. With this, the total number of tests has risen to over 4.55 lakh (4,55,09,380). (Follow Coronavirus India Live Updates)

India Coronavirus news on September 3:

In the wake of the pandemic, the Centre’s expenditure increased by 11.3 per cent in April-July, or by Rs 1.07 lakh crore to Rs 10.54 lakh crore, official data showed. In the same period last year, the expenditure was pegged at Rs 9.47 lakh crore. This level of spending may not be enough to pull the economy out of a slump.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a top government policy advisor who did not wish to be named echoed this view. “An expansion of 0.5 per cent of GDP in government spending (or Rs 1 lakh crore), when GDP has contracted by 24 per cent, is grossly disproportionate and a big push is needed to revive the economy. While income support for the poor was the primary objective during the initial phases of the lockdown, with the economy opening over the last two-three months, the government needs to push spending up on a war footing for revival,” the advisor said.

The Finance Ministry has said it will take measures gradually as the impact of the pandemic will require regular intervention.

Top 10 states with maximum Covid-19 caseload. Top 10 states with maximum Covid-19 caseload.

On six days in the last 10, India has reported over 1,000 Covid-19 deaths. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of daily deaths. However, states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, too, are reporting large numbers.

The sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases we are witnessing indicates that the toll is likely to rise further in the coming days. This is because deaths are reported days after cases are detected.

Gujarat reported 1,300 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its tally just shy of 1 lakh. Of the 99,050 cases in the state, 15,948 are undergoing treatment, 80,054 have recovered and 3,048 have succumbed.

Surat has detected the highest number of cases at 265, followed by Ahmedabad with 169. Jamnagar looks like a new hotspot in the state. It reported 150 cases on Wednesday, 125 of which were from within the municipal corporation limits.

Health workers collect blood samples during a serological survey in New Delhi on September 2, 2020. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Health workers collect blood samples during a serological survey in New Delhi on September 2, 2020. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Mumbai is witnessing a decline in the monthly growth rate of new Covid-19 cases. In June, the city witnessed a 95.6 per cent growth rate, while in July it was 47 per cent. In August, this came down to 27.5 per cent. In absolute numbers too, there is a steady fall in new cases – from 37,972 in June to 36,626 cases in July and 31,521 cases in August.

According to data put out by the city’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Covid-19 tests have increased from 1.32 lakh in June to 2.03 lakh in July, and to 2.25 lakh in August. Along with this, however, the positivity rate has declined from 18.3 per cent in June to 17.9 per cent in July and 13.4 per cent in August. The indicates that more people have already been exposed to the virus and a small population is now getting fresh infections.

In other news, there has been a spike in vehicular traffic in the city as private offices resume with up to 30 per cent capacity, and inter-district travel restrictions are eased.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd