India Coronavirus Updates, September 11: BITS Pilani study says India might have 7 million cases by Oct

A medic collects samples at a Delhi govt dispensary in New Delhi on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Updates: India’s Covid-19 caseload sprinted past 45 lakh and the death toll climbed to 76,271 with a record 96,551 infections and 1,209 fatalities being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 35 lakh on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total Covid-19 cases mounted to 45,62,414, while the recoveries surged to 35,42,663, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 9,43,480 active cases of Covid-19 in the country which comprises 20.68 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The country’s case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.67 per cent while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.65 per cent. The country had recorded over 95,000 cases on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here are the top developments in the country:

Coronavirus test being conducted at an open space at Leisure Valley in Chandigarh’s sector 10 on Thursday, September 10, 2020. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Coronavirus test being conducted at an open space at Leisure Valley in Chandigarh’s sector 10 on Thursday, September 10, 2020. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

India may see 7 million cases by October, says BITS Pilani study

India may witness over seven million COVID-19 cases by the first week of October, surpassing the US and emerging as the country with highest number of infections, a team of researchers from BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus said on Friday. The team has been engaged in forecasting COVID-19 pandemic in India using advanced statistical learning techniques, lead researcher Dr TSL Radhika of the Department of Applied Mathematics, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus said.

The team has recently communicated its findings to the ‘International Journal of Infectious Diseases’ published by the well known publisher Elsevier. “Our results, obtained using a model based on statistical learning techniques applied to the existing data, indicate that India is likely to become the top COVID-19 country in the world, surpassing the United States by about the first week of October, that is in about a month’s time.”

Commuters wearing protective masks travel in a passenger bus, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave Commuters wearing protective masks travel in a passenger bus, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hospitals to get 80% oxygen cylinders, says Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that in view of the WHO’s warning that COVID-19 cases will be on the rise in the coming days, the state government has decided to provide 80 per cent oxygen cylinders to hospitals and 20 per cent to industries.

“Considering the warning given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that the number of COVID-19 cases will rise in the coming days, the state government has decided to provide 80 per cent oxygen cylinders to hospitals and the remaining 20 per cent to industries,” an official release quoted him as saying.

A woman wearing protective gear mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband’s body, a victim of COVID-19, at a cremation ground in A woman wearing protective gear mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband’s body, a victim of COVID-19, at a cremation ground in Gauhati , on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Revised SOP issued for conducting exams amid pandemic

The government has issued a revised SOP for conducting examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, removing the provision that allowed symptomatic candidates who insist on taking an exam to do so in isolation.

According to the revised document by the Health ministry, in regular course, a symptomatic candidate should be referred to the nearest health centre and given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means, or the university or educational institution shall arrange for taking the exam at a later date when the student is declared physically fit.

New Delhi: A commuter boards a train after Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI07-09-2020_000101A) New Delhi: A commuter boards a train after Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI07-09-2020_000101A)

“However, if a student is found to be symptomatic, the permission or denial thereof, in such cases shall be granted as per the policy already enunciated on the issue by the Examination Conducting Authorities,” the revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) said.

Mizoram will face shortage of hospitals if cases continue to surge: Official

Mizoram will face shortage of COVID-19 hospitals if the number of cases keeps increasing, an official said on Thursday. He said during an emergency meeting of top officials held during the day, it was pointed out that such hospitals can at present accommodate only 1,737 coronavirus patients. Mizoram on Thursday reported 141 fresh cases, taking the state’s tally to 1,333.

There are also six other COVID care centres that can admit about 300 personnel of paramilitary forces, the official said. He said a Presbyterian church in Aizawl’s Tuikhuahtlang and the Young Mizo Association’s Tuikhuahtlang branch have offered their halls to be used as COVID care centres. These can accommodate about 70 patients.

Ajmer: Devotees outside the Ajmer Sharif Dargah after it reopened during Unlock 4, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Ajmer, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI07-09-2020_000042B) Ajmer: Devotees outside the Ajmer Sharif Dargah after it reopened during Unlock 4, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Ajmer, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI07-09-2020_000042B)

Maharashtra covid patient’s kin manhandle doctors, one held

Police have arrested a man and launched a search for at least nine others for allegedly manhandling a few doctors at a private hospital in Murbad town of Maharashtra’s Thane district over a COVID-19 patient’s treatment, an official said on Friday. The incident took place late on Thursday night, he said.

“There was some misunderstanding between a coronavirus positive patient undergoing treatment at the private COVID-19 hospital in Murbad and the doctors over administering saline. The patient informed his relatives and others about it. Soon around 10 persons came to the facility,” inspector Dattatreya Borate of Murbad police station said. “These people started abusing the hospital staff and manhandled a few doctors. The drama unfolded around 11.30 pm and continued for some time,” he added.

