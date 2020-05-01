India Coronavirus Updates, May 1: India reports 1,433 deaths, infections at 35,043; Gurgaon moves from red to orange zone

A vegetable vendor setting up his shop at NIBM annex in Pune during lockdown. A vegetable vendor setting up his shop at NIBM annex in Pune during lockdown.

Coronavirus India Updates: Two days ahead of May 3, when the second phase of Covid-19 lockdown is scheduled to end, the first train carrying about 1,000 migrant labourers left from Lingampally in Telangana for Hatia in Jharkhand at 5 am on Friday.

The development comes even as the death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,147 on Friday while the total number of infections crossed the 35,000-mark to reach 35,043, including the 8,888 people who have recovered so far. As many as 1,433 cases were reported since Thursday evening from across the country.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from across the country:

First train takes migrants home

The 24-coach train of unreserved coaches will reach Hatia near Ranchi at 11 pm, according to the schedule prepared by the Railways. The non-stop train will have only operational halt for crew changing and water-filling. The train has 54 people per coach as against the usual 72, and its route will be through Ballharshah and Nagpur in Maharashtra, then Raipur and eastwards towards Jharkhand. The Railway Protection Force has been deployed to ensure proper social distancing measures. The coaches were sanitised before being rolled into the platform.

This was only a “one-off special train” and any further trains shall be planned only as per the directions of Ministry of Railways and on request from both the originating and destination state governments.” the Railways said.

Delhi sends 40 buses to fetch stranded students from Kota

The Delhi government has sent 40 buses to Kota to bring back stranded students of the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Friday. The students are likely to return by tomorrow, he said. Upon returning, the students will have to self-isolate themselves for two weeks, the chief minister said. The arrangements for sending migrant workers back to their states is still being worked out, Kejriwal said.

“We were receiving calls from stranded students. But our hands were tied as we did not want to act without the Centre’s approval. The Centre has now granted clearance. So 40 buses have left for Kota from Delhi today. We are hoping the students will return by tomorrow,” Kejriwal said.

First Covid-19 patient in Delhi who got plasma therapy has recovered: Kejriwal

Kejriwal, in an address via video-conference, Friday said the first COVID-19 patient who had received the plasma therapy has recovered. “The first patient from LNJP under plasma therapy has recovered. Trials are still going on. This is a positive and encouraging sign for our fight against coronavirus,” the CM said.

West Bengal reported 11 deaths on Sunday, its highest on any single day, to take the state tally of dead to 33, but more importantly it revealed that there were another 72 deaths of coronavirus patients that it was not counting.

That was because an expert committee appointed by the state government had ascertained that these 72 had serious pre-existing illnesses, and that their deaths could not be attributed primarily to the COVID-19 disease caused by novel Coronavirus.

State (Top 10) Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths CFR (in %) Maharashtra 10498 583 459 4.37 Gujarat 4395 313 214 4.87 Delhi 3515 76 59 1.68 Madhya Pradesh 2625 65 137 5.22 Rajasthan 2521 146 58 2.30 Tamil Nadu 2323 161 27 1.16 Uttar Pradesh 2211 77 40 1.81 Andhra Pradesh 1403 71 31 2.21 Telangana 1038 22 28 2.70 West Bengal 816 37 33 (105) 4.04 (12.87)

Death of 105 persons among 816 confirmed positive cases would give the state a case-fatality ratio (CFR) of 13 per cent, which is way above any other state.

Gurgaon moves from red to orange zone

Following a Covid-19 review by the central government, Gurgaon has moved from the ‘Red Zone’ to the ‘Orange Zone’. The district has recorded 57 cases of coronavirus so far, of which 38 people have recovered.

Non-subsidised LPG cylinder prices reduced sharply

The prices of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders have been significantly reduced by the country’s key oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday. According to the data available with the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), a 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 581.50 in Delhi, down by Rs 162.50 from Rs 744.00 in April. Likewise, the price of 14.2 kg Indane cylinder in Kolkata has been cut by Rs 190 to Rs 584.50, while in Mumbai, it has been reduced by Rs 135.50 to Rs 579.00 and in Chennai, it has slipped by Rs 192 to Rs 569.50.

PM Modi wishes Russian PM speedy recovery from Covid-19

A day after Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tested positive for Covid-19 infection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter Friday to wish him a speedy recovery. “My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health. We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Bombay HC allows wage cuts for absentee workers from areas with relaxed or no lockdown restrictions

The Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad bench Thursday said the employers can deduct wages as per procedures laid down in the law for employees who voluntarily remain absent in areas where Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed by the state government.

Maruti Suzuki sells zero units in domestic market in April; exports 632 units

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced that it had zero sales in the domestic market during the month of April owing to the nationwide lockdown by the central government. However, Maruti said that it exported 632 units from Mundra port after port operations resumed. The company added that all guidelines for safety were followed during the dispatch of these units.

Amid lockdown exit talk, NITI Aayog CEO tweets 6-point plan

Amid discussions on ways to ease lockdown restrictions after May 3, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday suggested a six-point strategy for ‘possible road ahead’ and said that for the sake of livelihoods, the economy should kickstart with full supply chains. Kant tweeted, “Possible Road Ahead: Hyper-localisation in Red areas with ruthless containment; 2. Physical distancing & Masks =New Fashion; 3.Virus can bounce back; 4. Look after 60+ with Co-morbidity; 5.Vaccine still far away; 6.For livelihoods, economy should kickstart with full supply chain.” Kant’s comments assume significance as he is heading one of the 11 empowered groups of officers that have been entrusted with formulating the response against the pandemic. Possible Road Ahead: Hyper-localisation in Red areas with ruthless containment; 2.Physical distancing & Masks =New Fashion; 3.Virus can bounce back; 4. Look after 60+with Co-morbidity; 5.Vaccine still far away; 6.For livelihoods, economy should kickstart with full supply chains — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) April 30, 2020 60,000 foreign nationals evacuated amid lockdown, says MEA

