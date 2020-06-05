India Coronavirus Updates, June 5: SC notice on PIL for cap on charges at private hospitals, IRDAI’s Covid cover rule

A train coach is converted to an isolation centre for Covid-19 patients by railway officials near Shakur Basti Ralway Station in New Delhi, Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) A train coach is converted to an isolation centre for Covid-19 patients by railway officials near Shakur Basti Ralway Station in New Delhi, Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

India Coronavirus Latest Update: India reported nearly 10,000 cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the country’s tally to 2,26,770. There are at least 1,10,960 active cases across the country, 1,09,461 patients who have treated and discharged and 6,348 deaths since the outbreak in January.

Maharashra has reported the highest number of cases (77,793 including 2,710 deaths), followed by Tamil Nadu (27,256 including 220 deaths), New Delhi (25,004 including 650 deaths), Gujarat (18,584 including 1,155 deaths) and Rajasthan (9,862 including 213 deaths).

The 9,851 new cases on Thursday came as the Centre released a set of guidelines for the reopening of malls, religious places, restaurants and hotels from June 8. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) are advisories for states and Union Territories, which have the authority to take the last call. These cannot be enforced in containment zones.

On Thursday, the number of positive cases in the country rose by almost 10,000.

SC issues notice on PIL seeking cap on Covid charges at private hospitals

The Supreme Court Friday issued notice to the Centre on a PIL seeking an upper limit on Covid-19 treatment charges in private hospitals. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, also sought the response of private hospitals which had been given land at concessional rates by the government, on providing treatment to patients for free.

“I just want to know if hospitals are ready to charge at Ayushman Bharat rates,” the CJI said, reported news agency PTI.

The apex court directed the Solicitor General to take instructions in a week’s time.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued fresh guidelines for coronavirus patients, under which room charges have been capped at Rs 5,000 per day, ICU charges at Rs 10,000 per day and quarantine charges at Rs 3,000 per day, with a maximum sum insured of Rs 5 lakh.

Sources in the industry told The Indian Express while the existing health insurance policies cover Covid-19 treatment, the fresh guidelines and caps would be limited to Covid-specific products that will be issued over the next 10 days.

In the month of May, Mumbai tested between 4,000 and 4,2000 samples daily despite a steady rise in its number of cases. The city, which accounts for 20 per cent of India’s Covid-19 cases, has the capacity to test about 10,000 samples a day.

More surprising is the fact that Mumbai’s stagnant testing numbers are in contrast with the rest of the state as a whole, which saw a 100 per cent jump over the same period. This means Maharashtra was testing people outside Mumbai, even though the outbreak was not as severe in other cities and districts.

“Earlier, in March, around 70-75 per cent of tests in Maharashtra were happening in Mumbai. From May onward, we have noticed a consistent decline. That is worrying,” a state health official told The Indian Express.

Explained | The debate over testing, and why Mumbai has come under scrutiny

In the week ending May 31, every fourth sample tested in the national capital was positive for Covid-19. The Indian Express reports the positivity for a total cumulative testing rate of 2,018 tests per million population was 25.7%.

The highest rates of positivity are in South East Delhi (38.8% at 506 tests per million) and North East Delhi (38.6% at 517 tests per million), followed by West Delhi (38% at 1,817 per million), North West Delhi (36.7% at 1,334 tests per million), and East Delhi (34% at 1,452 per million).

Researchers have predicted the number of Covid-19 cases in Chennai could increase to 1.5 lakh, with up to 1,600 deaths, by the second week of July at the current rate of growth. The projection, made by epidemiologists at the state-run Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University is based on mathematical calculations.

Dr G Srinivas, professor and head of the department of epidemiology at the university, said cases could touch 1.5 lakh by July 15 and peak in mid-October.

The Telangana government has allowed religious places of worship, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, along with shopping malls, to resume operations from June 8. However, gaming centres and cinema halls in these malls will not be allowed to operate.

Schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will remain shut across the state. The list of prohibited activities/businesses or services includes Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, sports complexes, theaters, bars, auditoriums, and assembly halls, etc.

