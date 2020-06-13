India Coronavirus Updates, June 13: Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal tomorrow to discuss Covid situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI photo) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI photo)

Coronavirus India updates:The number of coronavirus cases in the country surpassed the 3 lakh mark Saturday after recording 11,458 fresh infections in 24 hours. A spike of 1 lakh cases was recorded in the last 10 days. According to John Hopkins University, India took the longest to cross the 3 lakh threshold out of the four worst affected nations. With 386 new deaths in the last 24 hours the death toll in India stands at 8,884, the Union Health Ministry said.

Despite the increasing cases, the doubling time of Covid-19 infections has improved to 17.4 days from 15.4 days, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Around 49.9 per cent patients have recovered so far. A total of 1,47,194 individuals have recovered while 1,41,842 individuals are under active medical supervision, it added.

Although Maharashtra, which continues to remain the worst affected state, crossed the 1 lakh mark and Delhi reported over 2,000 fresh infections for the first time Friday, a sharp rise in infections has been seen from those parts of the country that were previously unaffected by the pandemic. The new cases in Ladakh and Sikkim are some examples of this emerging trend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with state chief ministers on June 16 and 17 with the second day of the video-conferencing set aside for CMs from states which are seeing a spurt in cases and death numbers such as Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Data from Johns Hopkins University reveals that India has taken the longest to surpass 3 lakh caseload among the top four worst-affected nations. India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.

India has taken 134 days to reach 3 lakh cases ever since the first infection was reported on January 30. This is in comparison to the US that was the fastest to reach the 3 lakh figure in 73 days, while Brazil and Russia to 85 and 109 days respectively.

Epidemiologists, both within the government and outside, say the crucial metric that helps decipher both the course of the pandemic as well as the success of the government in tackling Covid-19 is the death toll. Therefore, it is the death toll that should be the point of focus right now. At 2.86 per cent, India’s death rate from Covid is far lower than the international experience.

Areas previously unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic are reporting rapid rise in the infections in the country as India reached many milestones on Friday.

Ladakh and Sikkim, both regions with very small caseloads till now, are reporting unusually high numbers for their regions. Ladakh reported 104 new cases on Friday, while Sikkim reported 50. Ladakh had 135 confirmed infections before Friday, while Sikkim, the last state in India to have been affected by the virus, had just 13.

Northeast accounts for half the districts reporting first cases in last 3 weeks

Calling it a “significant spread”, the Cabinet secretary noted that almost 80 per cent of the districts from North-East and eastern states reported their first coronavirus case in the last 3 weeks.

Out of the 98 districts reporting their first infection over 50% hail from the north-east — seven of them, barring Assam. One-fourth of these districts (25) were in four eastern states: Chhattisgarh (9), Odisha (7), Jharkhand (5) and West Bengal (4).

The Maharashtra government has approved the use of homeopathy medicine “Arsenic Album 30” for the general population as a prophylactic and an immunity booster against the disease.

Apart from this, the state government has also set up a task force and has come up with a list of Unani and Ayurvedic medicines like Agastya Haritaki, Ayush 64 as well as sesame oil, as measures against Covid-19.

The Ayush Ministry announced on Wednesday that it is going to begin a clinical trial to measure Arsenic Album 30’s efficacy against Covid-19 in six cities of the country.

