India Coronavirus Updates, August 29: Covid tests cross 4-crore mark; HDK blames Centre for ruining states’ economy

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of recoveries surged to 26,48,998, pushing the recovery rate to 76.47 per cent.

Coronavirus India Updates: The number of coronavirus infections in the country zoomed past 34 lakh with a single-day spike of 76,472 cases, with the number of cases settling at 34,63,972. With 1,021 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll climbed to 62,550. According to the Health Ministry, the number of recoveries surged to 26,48,998, pushing the recovery rate to 76.47 per cent.

The country’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and the 30-lakh mark on August 23. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 4,04,066,09 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to August 28, including 9,28,761 on Friday.

Here are the top developments in India:

A cleaning staff member at Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata, removes biomedical waste, wearing a full PPE kit, an N-95 mask, gloves, surgical cap, boots for protection. Photo credit: Woodlands Hospital A cleaning staff member at Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata, removes biomedical waste, wearing a full PPE kit, an N-95 mask, gloves, surgical cap, boots for protection. Photo credit: Woodlands Hospital

Covid-19 tests crosses 4-crore mark in India

With more than nine lakh samples tested for the third consecutive day, the number of tests for detection of Covid-19 has crossed the four-crore mark in India, while the number of such tests per 10 lakh people has also increased to 29,280, the health ministry said on Saturday.

With the focused, consistent and coordinated efforts led by the Centre and implemented by the states and Union territories, the country has set a new landmark of testing 4,04,06,609 people for Covid-19 so far, the ministry said. The number of daily tests has also seen an upsurge. Already having achieved the testing capacity of 10 lakh per day, 9,28,761 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Friday.

Migrant laborers returning to the city for work undergo COVID-19 test in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Migrant laborers returning to the city for work undergo COVID-19 test in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Record 14 fatalities push COVID-19 death toll in Odisha to 470

Odisha on Saturday registered the highest single-day spike of 14 COVID-19 fatalities, which pushed the death toll in the state to 470, a health department official said. At least 3,252 fresh cases were recorded in all the 30 districts of the state, raising the coronavirus tally to 97,920, he said.

Of the new fatalities, two each were reported from Balasore, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Malkangiri and one each from Bargah, Jajpur, Puri and Sundargarh districts, the official said. “Regret to inform the demise of fourteen #COVID-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals,” the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Coronavirus testing at Coronavirus testing at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Express/File)

SP members booked for violating Covid norms

More than 20 Samajwadi Party activists have been booked for allegedly violating coronavirus guidelines and gathering for a protest here, police said on Saturday. The SP members, including former Muzaffarnagar district president Rashid Malik and youth leader Shamsher Malik, have burnt the effigy of the Uttar Pradesh government in protest against the baton charge on activists in Lucknow. A case has been registered against 20 activists, Kotwali police station incharge Anil Kaparwan said.

UP minister Satish Mahana tests positive

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Satish Mahana said on Saturday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and isolated himself at home. Mahana requested those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to get their coronavirus tests done. “After initial symptoms of COVID, I got myself tested yesterday (Friday) and the report came positive,” the infrastructure and industrial development minister tweeted. “I have isolated myself at home on the advice of doctors.”

Hairdressers wearing personal protective clothing (PPE) attend to customers at the Hair Palace Salon during a partial lockdown due to the coronavirus in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg) Hairdressers wearing personal protective clothing (PPE) attend to customers at the Hair Palace Salon during a partial lockdown due to the coronavirus in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg)

HD Kumaraswamy hits out at Centre for blaming pandemic for contraction of economy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday hit out at the Centre for calling the COVID-19 pandemic an ‘Act of God’ resulting in contraction of the country’s economy. He was referring to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s comment during the 41st GST Council meeting where she had said the country faced an extraordinary situation and termed the coronavirus pandemic as “an act of God”.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) leader alleged that the Centre has ruined the economy of the states. “The irresponsible attitude of the Centre in shirking its commitment towards GST shortfall of the states is condemnable. It has dealt a blow to the federal structure of the country by describing the crisis arising out of COVID-19 pandemic as an unforeseen “Act of God,” he said. He accused the Centre of ruining the economy of states by asking them to resort to borrowings to make up for GST shortfall and also repay them.

A security guard sits with recovered patients at CWG Village COVID Care Centre, near Akshardham in New Delhi. A security guard sits with recovered patients at CWG Village COVID Care Centre, near Akshardham in New Delhi.

Indore sero survey: Antibodies found in nearly 8% people

Of the total number of people tested in Indore under the sero survey earlier this month, 7.72 per cent were found to have developed antibodies to COVID-19, an official said. Indore is the worst-hit district in Madhya Pradesh in terms of the number of coronavirus positive cases and fatalities.

“Blood samples of 7,103 people aged above one year were taken under the survey that was carried out from August 11 to 23 with the help of the National Centre for Disease Control,” Indore Divisional Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd