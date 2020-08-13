India Coronavirus Updates, August 13: New high as country detects nearly 70,000 cases in 24 hours

At a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi on August 12, 2020. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Coronavirus India Updates: In the 24 hours ending 9 am Thursday, India detected 66,999 news cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest daily increase till date. The country also reported 942 deaths, taking its toll due to the disease to 47,033. India now has 2,396,637 cases of Covid-19, including 6,53,622 patients who are undergoing treatment for the disease. The recovery rate is at 70.77 per cent, with as many as 16,95,982 patients having recovered. The fatality rate has dipped below 2 per cent, and is now 1.96 per cent. India has the fourth highest death count in the world, after the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu continue to host the most number of Covid-19 patients. However, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam are now the biggest contributors to India’s daily numbers. Odisha, Kerala and Punjab are also now seeing relatively high growth rates. (Read: India’s Coronavirus Numbers Explained)

On Wednesday, India tested the highest number of samples in a day, at 8,30,391. The country has so far tested a total of 2,68,45,688 samples, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. (Follow Coronavirus India Live Updates)

Here are some of the top coronavirus stories on August 13:

Over a week after sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Thursday tested positive for Covid-19. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were also among the top leaders who were present at the event on August 5.

The Uttar Pradesh government, in a statement, said the Chief Minister had spoken to the Mathura District Magistrate and urged Dr Trehan of Medanta Hospital to provide immediate medical attention to Gopal Das. “Honorable CM has taken details of the Health Status on Mahant Nitiya Gopaldas ji who has been tested positive for Covid . He has spoken to DM Mathura and his followers and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for Mahantji at Medanta. He has directed DM Mathura to provide all possible support for providing best possible medical attention,” the statement read.

SC may resume physical hearings next week

After over four months, the Supreme Court may resume physical hearings next week. At least two or three of the SC’s 15 benches may reportedly begin hearings with precautions such as physical distancing and wearing masks.

Shivaji M Jadhav, president of the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA), was quoted as saying by news agency PTI that the court was “seriously considering to start at least 2-3 physical courts from the next week”.

“I may also add that the physical courts are in addition to virtual courts and people would have option to do virtual hearing as well. Matters from the final hearing list published before the lockdown would be listed before the physical courts. Final decision would be taken by the judges’ committee in a day or two,” he said.

The apex court has been hearing cases virtually since March 25.

Pranab Mukherjee in deep comatose: Hospital

Former president Pranab Mukherjee is in deep comatose, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital in New Delhi said in a statement Thursday. Mukherjee underwent brain surgery on Monday (August 10) for a blood clot. During his treatment, doctors found he was Covid-19 positive.

“The condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning, He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilatory support,” a statement from the hospital read.

The Trump administration Thursday made exemptions to its H-1B and L-1 travel ban, a move that could bear good news for Indian IT professionals. The amendment to the June 22 order stated that H-1B and L-1 visas could be issued for employees who were “seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification”. The exemptions were also available to spouses and dependents, the notification said.

President Donald Trump had earlier restricted foreign workers from entering the country using several non-immigrant visas, including the H-1B, to help US nationals secure jobs during the pandemic.

At Rs 2,800 per 100mg vial, Zydus Cadila Thursday launched the cheapest generic version of remdesivir, an antiviral drug, to treat Covid-19 patients in India. The drug will be sold to government and private hospitals under the brand name Remdac, the company said.

There are four other companies selling the drug in India, including Hetero Labs Ltd, Cipla, Mylan NV and Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

