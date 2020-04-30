India Coronavirus Updates, April 30: 1,718 new cases, 67 deaths in last 24-hours

Kolkata Municipal health worker during a door to door health survey at a residential area in North Kolkata during the central government imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventative measure against Corona virus ,in Kolkata on Wednesday, April 29,2020 Kolkata Municipal health worker during a door to door health survey at a residential area in North Kolkata during the central government imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventative measure against Corona virus ,in Kolkata on Wednesday, April 29,2020

Coronavirus India updates: As the Centre prepares to unveil its staggered exit plan from the nationwide lockdown before it ends on May 3, the number of positive Covid-19 cases crossed 33,000 positive cases with over 1000 cases reported since Wednesday evening. According to The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, of the confirmed cases, 8,324 have been cured and the number of fatalities rose to 1074 from 1008.

Over the past three weeks, there has been a significant change in the growth curves of the states. Some states, such as Kerala (495 cases), has done well to contain the epidemic, while Maharashtra (9915 cases) and Delhi (3439 cases), have seen a steady rise in numbers.

Gujarat (4082 cases), which had a modest case load earlier, emerged as fast-growing hotspots. And states such as West Bengal (758 cases), Bihar (392 cases) and Jharkhand (102 cases) have just begun to show signs that they could potentially turn into trouble zones over the next few days, although their current case load is not very high.

Here are key updates over coronavirus across the country:

TN reports more than 100 Covid-19 cases for two consecutive days

On Wednesday, at least 104 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total tally to 2,162 and death toll at 27. Of the 104 cases reported in the state on Wednesday, 94 are from Chennai. The capital city, with 767 cases, accounts for 35 per cent of the total number in the state. In comparison with Chennai, the other districts have reported 1,395 cases. A total of 1,210 patients were discharged following treatment across districts in Tamil Nadu.

The state’s recovery rate is 56 per cent and the mortality rate stands at 1.25 per cent. As of today, there are 922 active cases in Tamil Nadu and a total of 1,09,961 samples, 1,01,075 persons have been tested. At least 30,580 people are under active home quarantine and 48 are in Government Quarantine facilities. There are 44 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state (33 government and 11 private).

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the lockdown in the state would continue in some form or the other till a vaccine against Covid-19 is invented. Deb made the remarks after holding a four and a half hour-long all-party meeting on Wednesday night. The meeting with eighteen political parties including ruling BJP, Congress, CPIM, ruling ally IPFT, INPT, among others started at 4 PM and continued till 8:30 PM. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, CM Deb said, “As of now, lockdown is there till May 3 and lockdown is the only way (against Covid-19). It is still a long way to exit lockdown in phased manner. It is impossible to resume inter-state bus, train or air services now. So, lockdown will remain. It is not that easy to exit lockdown. People have to accept lockdown as part of our lives”.

129 hotspots identified in India The Health Ministry has identified 129 of the country’s 736 districts as hotspots. Curbs are expected to be eased in districts where cases are tapering. In a statement, the Ministry said, “New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in coming days.”

West Bengal is right now the state with the fastest-growing cases of the novel Coronavirus. The state has reported only 696 cases as of Wednesday evening, but both its doubling rate, as well as the reproduction number, are among the highest for any state with a significant number of cases. It means every 100 persons were infecting 152 others, as of now.

The growth rate of infections in West Bengal during the period April 23 to April 27 has been such that it would amount to a doubling of caseload every 7.13 days

Andhra Pradesh reports 71 new COVID-19 cases

CRPF personnel undertakes a patrolling while sanitisation being carried out inside a containment zone of sector 30 in CRPF personnel undertakes a patrolling while sanitisation being carried out inside a containment zone of sector 30 in Chandigarh on Wednesday, April 29 2020. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Seventy-one fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,403, the government said on Thursday. The toll remained at 31 in the last six days while 34 more patients got cured and were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the latest COVID-19 bulletin said. In all, 321 patients have been discharged in the state so far. Kurnool district, the largest coronavirus hotbed in AP, reported 43 cases on Thursday, taking the aggregate to 386. Officials attributed the steady spurt in cases over the last few days in Kurnool district to “local transmission.”

Walk-in sample collection kiosk for COVID-19 test developed by ITI in Odisha

In an effort to ensure safety of health workers in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, state-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Cuttack has developed a portable walk-in kiosk for collecting samples from suspected coronavirus-infected persons, an official said on Thursday. Inspired by a similar initiative taken by medical staff in South Korea, a dedicated team of 4 skilled trainers of the institute started working on the project and developed the mobile sample collection unit, its principal Hrushikesh Mohanty said. This will help health workers maintain social distancing norms while collecting samples from people, he said. The walk-in sample collection kiosk is a mobile cubicle with a sealed glass on its front side that protects the health personnel from getting infected with the virus while collecting the samples, he said.

Odisha reported 128 COVID-19 cases so far and a total 31,696 samples have been tested across the state, a health department official said.

The Ministry of Railways has also drafted a plan to operate 400 special trains per day, which can be scaled up to 1,000, with a detailed protocol. While there has been no indication that passenger train services will resume before May 3, the Railways carried out an internal exercise and communicated the plan to top levels in the government. According to the plan, each non-AC train will carry 1,000 people per trip — about half the usual number — to ensure adequate social distancing.

