India Coronavirus Updates, April 28: Delhi reports no deaths for second straight day

Coronavirus India Updates: A day after it emerged from the Prime Minister’s videoconference with Chief Ministers that the lockdown restrictions are likely to be relaxed post May 3 in states a with high number of Covid-19 cases, the total number of cases in the country are inching towards yet another unwanted milestone as they climbed to 29,435 on Tuesday. The toll also rose to 934 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active cases stood at 21,632, there have been 6,868 recoveries so far.

Since Monday evening the country reported 48 total deaths out of which 27 fatalities were from Maharashtra, its highest single-day fatality figure, followed by 11 from Gujarat, 5 from Rajasthan, 4 from Madhya Pradesh and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

Maharashtra also has the highest death toll in the country with 369 deaths. This is followed by Gujarat(162), Madhya Pradesh (110), Delhi (54), Rajasthan (46) and Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh at 31 each, Telangana(26), Tamil Nadu (24) while West Bengal and Karnataka have reported 20 deaths each, Punjab (18), J&K (7), Kerala(4), Jharkhand and Haryana (3 each), Bihar(2) while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the Health Ministry’s data.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are also from Maharashtra at 8,590 followed by Gujarat at 3,548, Delhi at 3,108, Rajasthan at 2,262, Madhya Pradesh at 2,168, Uttar Pradesh at 1,955 and Tamil Nadu at 1,937.

How states responded post the PM-CMs video meet

PM PM Narendra Modi interacting with the CMs during the video meet today.

Most states post the video meet with the Prime Minister indicated the continuation of lockdown post 3 May while emphasising that they would follow the centre’s lead on the matter.

West Bengal has accused the centre for being unclear of and sending mixed signals in terms of relaxation measures. “We are in favour of the lockdown. But the Centre on one hand emphasises on this, and on other hand, issues orders to open shops. If you open shops, how will you enforce the lockdown?” Banerjee said.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani called for a “phased” lifting of the lockdown, “citing the interests of small and medium entrepreneurs and labourers”. He said at the video-conference that most of the deaths in the state were due to co-morbidities.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar urged the government to remove the uncertainty around dates of competitive examinations.

Punjab sought the Centre’s permission for reopening of small shops, businesses and industries in all areas except containment zones

Andhra Pradesh sought for a relaxation with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy declaring 80% of the state as a virus free green zone. However, Jagan did not say if the state would lift restrictions after May 3.

Maharashtra, the worst affected coronavrius state said that it would continue the lockdown.

Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, exposed to the migrant crisis, emphasised the need for a clear set of guidelines to deal with the same.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sought directions on the issue of its students stuck in Kota and other places, as well as on migrant labourers, while leaving a decision on extension of the lockdown to the Centre.

West Bengal declares 4 districts as red zones

The West Bengal government Monday released a list revealing the red, orange, green and containment zones as the case count in the state stands at 649 according to the health ministry.

Kolkata and four other districts including Howrah, Purba Medinipur and North 24 Parganas have been declared as red zones and 287 areas have been identified as containment zones.

Apart from these 11 districts have been identified as orange zones( South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Kalimpong, Nadia, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling,Murshidabad and Malda) and 8 districts are in the green zone( Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakhin Dinajpur, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram.)

West Bengal till Monday registered 20 COVID-19 deaths, and a total of 633 cases. Of them, 504 are active cases and 109 people have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered.

UP CM aims to create quarantine facility of 10-15 lakh people

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Monday said he instructed officials to create quarantine and shelter homes with the capacity of 15,000 to 25,000 people in every district in order to create an overall facility for quarantining about 10-15 lakh people in the state.

Addressing a review meeting at his official residence, the CM directed officials to prepare an action plan for industrial activities post 3 May while emphasising the need for health and medical education departments to ensure all covid-19 precautions. He stressed the need to ramp up testing facilities.

Adityanath said, “Those residing in hotspots areas will not go to their workplace as only medical, sanitation and home delivery staff is permitted in hotspots. Every house in a hotspot area should be sanitised.”

The UP Chief Minister said more dedicated COVID hospitals should be made available with an increase in the number of beds and adequate arrangements for the oxygen supply. The Chief Minister also directed officials to restart food grain distribution to the needy from May 1 and also increase the capacity of Level – 1, 2 hospitals and three dedicated COVID hospitals across the state

Delhi reports 190 fresh cases, no deaths for the second consecutive day

The total COVID-19 cases in the national capital Monday have risen to 3,108, with 190 new cases reported along with 877 total recoveries till now. This was the second consecutive day with no deaths reported. Of the total number of 54 fatalities reported till date, 29 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 53 per cent of the total death cases. Fifteen of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years.

Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers engaged in food distribution at Delhi government-run centres also tested positive due to which several loclities where they were distributing food were declared as containment zones. The number of containment zone rose to 99 on Monday.

After the Video meet conducted by Prime Minister Modi, officials in Delhi said that they will follow the centre’s guidelines in regards to lockdown extension post 3 May. “The Centre’s guidelines on the lockdown will be followed by the Delhi government,” he added

8 new cases reported in Odisha, infections cross 100

Eight people, including four women, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases in Odisha to 111, officials said.

A male staff nurse from Koraput is the state’s first health worker to get infected, he was also asymptomatic. The samples of the new patients were collected during the 60-hour complete shutdown imposed in the district from 10 pm of April 23 to 10 am of April 26.

Of the state’s total cases, 73 are active as 37 people have recovered from the disease. A 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar died due to the disease on April 6. 46 were detected from Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, followed by 19 from Jajpur, 16 each from Bhadrak and Balasore, six in Sundargarh, two each in Kendrapara and Kalahandi districts and one each in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Puri and Koraput.

A total of 25,103 samples have been tested by April 26 midnight in eight laboratories, the officials added.

More than 300 Tabighi Jamaat members ready to donate their plasma

Of the over 2,300 people evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz, 1,080 had tested positive for the infection. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Of the over 2,300 people evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz, 1,080 had tested positive for the infection. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Around 350 members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who had come to Delhi to attend its congregation in Nizamuddin Markaz last month and tested positive for coronavirus, have agreed to donate their plasma to treat severely ill patients in the city. So far, 25 of them have donated for plasma therapy.

Of the over 2,300 people evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz, 1,080 had tested positive for the infection. Several of them have now recovered and are being discharged from the hospitals.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made an appeal to patients who have successfully recovered from coronavirus to donate their plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients. On April 16, Delhi government received the nod from the ICMR to use plasma therapy.

Kerala BJP chief criticises CM for not participating in PM’s video meet

Kerala BJP state chief K Surendran Monday criticised CM Pinarayi Vijayan for not participating in the video meet conducted by the PM and called it “inappropriate” for Pinarayi to miss the meeting in which the state was represented through Kerala’s Chief Secretary Tom Jose.

“Kerala chief minister said he had attended the last meeting and hence he did not attend today’s meeting. However, most of the chief ministers, who attended the last meeting, had attended Monday’s meeting. While the whole country is fighting the pandemic together, his absence cannot be justified,” Surendran said in a statement

Vijayan, in his daily COVID-19 evaluation press meet, said the Union cabinet secretary had on Sunday informed him that only a few chief ministers will have a chance to speak at the video conference.

Vijayan said the state government had said that the lockdown could be extended partially till May 15.

Maharashtra to send about 100 buses to bring back students stranded in Rajasthan

Students returning from Kota arrive at a Lucknow shelter home on Monday. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav/Representational) Students returning from Kota arrive at a Lucknow shelter home on Monday. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav/Representational)

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab Monday said that the state government has decided to send about 100 buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back nearly 2,000 students stranded there due to the current lockdown. Buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will be sent to Kota in the next two days, Parab said late Monday night.

On return, the students and their parents will undergo medical checkup followed by the mandatory 14-day home quarantine,” a senior official from the Maharashtra disaster management department said.

The Maharashtra government decided to bring back the students following indications that the lockdown may be extended in some of the major cities where the coronavirus situation is yet to come under control. Before Maharashtra, the UP state government had brought students from Kota back to their state.

On Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) put an end to the question of rapid tests when it told the states that the newly procured kits for such tests had failed quality checks and should be returned to the suppliers.

A rapid test essentially is a test that takes less time than the 8-9 hours that the standard RT-PCR test result takes. In the Indian context, a rapid test means the serological tests with kits that India had imported from China, which have now failed quality tests.

Kerala was one of the earliest states to announce rapid tests. States like Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh too pushed the ICMR for a direction to follow the “South Korea-China model” of rapid tests, until the ICMR gave in earlier this month.

Congress asks Centre to make details of all COVID-19 procurement public

“We would like to demand from the government that all procurements which have been made… all those transactions must be transparently put in the public space…” Tewari said at a press conference. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) “We would like to demand from the government that all procurements which have been made… all those transactions must be transparently put in the public space…” Tewari said at a press conference. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Congress Monday demanded that details of all the coronavirus-related procurement that have been in the last one month by the government should be made public.

Referring to a company engaged in supply of testing kits, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari alleged that kits imported at Rs 245 each from China were being sold by the same company to ICMR at Rs 600 each and at Rs 400 each to Tamil Nadu government.

“We would like to demand from the government that all procurements which have been made… all those transactions must be transparently put in the public space…” Tewari said at a press conference.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi later tweeted, “that any human being would try & profiteer from the immeasurable suffering of millions of his brothers & sisters, is beyond belief & comprehension. This scam is an insult to every Indian. I urge the PM to act swiftly to bring the corrupt to justice.”

