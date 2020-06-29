India Coronavirus Updates, 29 June: Delhi cases cross 83,000; Telangana mulls total lockdown in Hyderabad

Delhi that became the worst affected city in the country surpassed the 83,000 mark on Sunday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi that became the worst affected city in the country surpassed the 83,000 mark on Sunday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

India coronavirus updates: India reported 19,459 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, marking the 6th consecutive day of crossing the 15,000 daily spike in new cases.

Although the number of recoveries exceed the active cases by over a lakh, the death toll has climbed to 16,475 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

As the case count continues to rise after the country started the “unlockdown”, several states have reimposed full or partial lockdowns including Manipur, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Assam while states like Telangana are mulling over a decision to impose new restrictions. Follow Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES

The maximum number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana. Delhi which became the worst affected city in the country surpassed the 83,000 mark on Sunday.

Here are the top COVID-19 developments from across the country

Delhi coronavirus cases surpass 83,000

As the number of containment zones in the national capital climbed to 417, it reported 2,889 new coronavirus cases Monday taking its total case tally over the 83,000 mark with 2,623 fatalities.

Emergency Covid-19 Care Centre, Lok Nayak Hospital, New Delhi. Emergency Covid-19 Care Centre, Lok Nayak Hospital, New Delhi.

Delhi that overtook Mumbai as the worst affected city reported its worst single day spike of 3,947 on June 23. Over 4,98,400 people have been tested in the capital.

According to the health bulletin, 52,607 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Telangana mulls total lockdown in Hyderabad; home minister tests positive

Amid a surge in cases in Hyderabad, the state government is considering a total lockdown under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation areas of the city.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday chaired a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan to deliberate on strategies for Covid containment.

If lockdown is imposed, it should be implemented strictly and totally, the CM said.( Express) If lockdown is imposed, it should be implemented strictly and totally, the CM said.( Express)

“If lockdown is imposed, it should be implemented strictly and totally. There should be a day-long curfew with a one- or two-hour relaxation to buy the essentials. Flights and train services have to be stopped. All arrangements should be made from the government’s side. Hence, the government will examine all the issues in depth and take the necessary decision,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali tested positive for Covid-19 after having symptoms for the last 4 days. Ali is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Meghalaya CM tests negative for Covid-19

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has tested negative for COVID-19 after he had been in home quarantine due to his visits in Delhi and Manipur last week.

An NPP delegation led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma Conrad and Dy Chief Minister of Manipur Sri Y Joy Kumar Singh met J P Nadda in New Delhi. (File Photo) An NPP delegation led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma Conrad and Dy Chief Minister of Manipur Sri Y Joy Kumar Singh met J P Nadda in New Delhi. (File Photo)

The National People’s Party president underwent a first covid testing on 22 June and a second one yesterday. Sangma will be under home quarantine for four more days before he resumes office.

A CMO official said the team of officials and police, who accompanied the Chief Minister to Guwahati were also tested negative and they are also under home quarantine.

Rajasthan’s religious places in rural areas will reopen from 1 July

Rajasthan will allow the reopening of religious places in rural areas with a limited number of devotees from July 1, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, ensuring that all precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus will be in place.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot at a press conference. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot at a press conference.

Only those religious sites in rural areas have been given permission to reopen where 50 or less people visit per day on normal days. During this, social distancing, sanitisation and wearing masks etc and other standard operating procedures need to be ensured, the CM said.

Curbs will continue after 30 June, says Uddhav Thackeray

The lockdown will not be lifted after June 30, but some relaxations will be granted, Thackeray said. The lockdown will not be lifted after June 30, but some relaxations will be granted, Thackeray said.

The lockdown will not be lifted after June 30, but some relaxations will be granted, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

“The lockdown will not be lifted after June 30, but some relaxations will be granted. In the last two weeks, we have granted some relaxations, such as local trains for staff from essential services, shops and salons, in a gradual manner, he said.

50 inmates in Maharashtra’s prison test positive

At least 50 inmates of Akola District Prison have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of positive cases among prison inmates in Maharashtra to 360. At least 11 prisons across the state have registered coronavirus cases till now.

On 24 June, 18 inmates were discovered to have coronavirus in the Akola District prison, following which more tests revealed at least 50 cases.

Meanwhile, over the last four days, Thane Central and Mumbai Central prisons have reported 11 and three positive cases among staff members, respectively.

Manipur extends Covid lockdown till July 15

The state has so far recorded 1,094 COVID-19 cases, including 432 recoveries and no fatalities. The recovery rate is 39.56%. (File) The state has so far recorded 1,094 COVID-19 cases, including 432 recoveries and no fatalities. The recovery rate is 39.56%. (File)

The Manipur government Sunday decided to extend lockdown restrictions by another 15 days, from July 1 to 15, in the wake of a surge in the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases.

The state has, however, decided to allow inter-district bus services from July 1, provided standard operating procedures and guidelines issued by the government are followed. No other public transport system will be allowed during this period, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

Punjab has contained coronavirus to a considerable extent says health minister

Punjab Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that they have managed to contain the spread of Covid-19 to a considerable extent with the efforts of the state government. The minister added that the state health department has collected more than 2.80 lakh samples.

The minister said that the sincere efforts being made by the state government have resulted in the containment of coronavirus to a considerable extent. He added that to further ensure that people don’t face any problem in meeting their daily needs, essential items such as medicines, fruits, vegetables, milk were supplied to their doorsteps.

Karnataka aims to launch app to book hospital beds for covid-19 in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Covid-19 War Room has been tasked with the work of developing an application to help covid positive patients get a hospital bed as Benguluru faces a bed crunch.

“The app will verify the list with the ICMR database of persons who test positive for the Covid 19 each day and the bed allocations will happen only for those who test positive,” the head of the Covid war room said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.