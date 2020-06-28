India Coronavirus Updates, 28 June: Containment zones in Delhi jump to 417; Guwahati to go under total lockdown from today

As the coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly the key focus areas would include strict containment measures, surveillance, testing and predicting emerging hotspots. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) As the coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly the key focus areas would include strict containment measures, surveillance, testing and predicting emerging hotspots. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

India on Sunday reported close to 20,000 cases in the last 24 hours, which means 1 lakh cases were added to the growing tally in less than a week. Today marks the 5th consecutive day that infections have risen by more than 15, 000. The country’s tally is now over 5.28 lakh.

As testing has been increased across the country, “a cumulative total of 82,27,802 samples have been tested up to June 27 and 2,31,095 samples have been tested on Saturday,” the ICMR said. Follow coronavirus LIVE UPDATES

Maharashtra tops the tally with 7,273 deaths, followed by Delhi with 2,558 deaths. Eight states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal — contribute 85.5% of the active caseload and 87% of the total deaths in India, Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting held yesterday highlighted.

As the coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly, the key focus areas would include strict containment measures, surveillance, testing and predicting emerging hot spots. The government also plans to closely monitor patients with comorbidities and the elderly population.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, said: “there could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them”.

Here are the top developments from across the country

Number of containment zones now 417; nearly 2.45 lakh people screened so far

The number of coronavirus containment zones in the national capital have risen to 417 after remapping of such areas, officials said on Sunday. Around 2.45 lakh individuals have been screened to check the spread of coronavirus in Delhi.

A medics collect samples for A medics collect samples for Covid-19 swab tests at a testing centre in a government school in New Delhi.

Before this, there were 280 containment zones in Delhi and the number is expected to rise as the state is yet to complete the task of redrawing such areas following the Centre’s directions.

“We have screened around two lakh people for COVID-19 in house-to-house surveys being conducted across the city. Also, 45,000 people have been screened in COVID-19 containment zones,” officials said, PTI reported.

Coronavirus in Assam surpass 7,000 infections, Guwahati lockdown from today

The lockdown in Guwahati will last till 6 pm on 12 July(File) The lockdown in Guwahati will last till 6 pm on 12 July(File)

After 246 fresh cases were reported Saturday that included 31 police personnel, the total number of coronavirus cases in Assam crossed the 7,000 mark and the death toll rose to 10, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said.

Starting today from 7 pm, Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district that includes Guwahati will be in lockdown till 12 July.

Read| Guwahati lockdown explained: Here are the guidelines till July 12

India’s coronavirus fight people driven, says PM

He also emphasised that rural India has been largely untouched by the He also emphasised that rural India has been largely untouched by the pandemic and that “timely lockdown” resulted in reducing fatalities by thousands.

India’s coronavirus fight against the pandemic is people driven and the implementation of the nationwide lockdown in its initial phase has resulted in the country’s resilience against the virus, Prime Minister Narender Modi said Saturday.

Addressing the virtual meeting of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), he said: “As against the death rate of 350 individuals per million in the US and over 600 per million in European nations like the UK, Italy and Spain, the rate of fatalities in India is less than 12.”

He also emphasised that rural India has been largely untouched by the pandemic and that “timely lockdown” resulted in reducing fatalities by thousands.

Delay in testing, data ‘managing’ led to spike in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu state health experts said that the state government did a few things wrong in controlling the coronavirus during its crucial state which has led to the current crisis.

In the last week, testing has been scaled up in Tamil Nadu. (Representational) In the last week, testing has been scaled up in Tamil Nadu. (Representational)

“For a combination of reasons — political, wrong calculations, and lack of coordination between the Health Ministry and the Municipal Administration Ministry (which controls Chennai city corporation) — we delayed; waited until the second week of June to increase the testing rate,”a senior bureaucrat said.

The number of covid cases in the state jumped from 160 to 1,025 in almost a month’s time from May to june.Chennai has 68 per cent of the state’s total case load.

Kawasaki-like symptoms among young Covid cases in Mumbai

A number of young children who tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai have started showing symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease that causes inflammation in blood vessels. Such patients require intensive care of lungs, heart and other organs.

Of Maharashtra’s 14,474 under-20 Covid-19 cases, 5,103 are under 10 years, and 9,371 between the ages of 11 and 20. Of Maharashtra’s 14,474 under-20 Covid-19 cases, 5,103 are under 10 years, and 9,371 between the ages of 11 and 20.

These patients are the first to showcase such symptoms in India. The US, UK, Spain, Italy and China have been reporting cases of children with Covid-19 showing Kawasaki-like symptoms since April.

Of Maharashtra’s 14,474 under-20 Covid-19 cases, 5,103 are under 10 years, and 9,371 between the ages of 11 and 20.

Covid testing capacity to be increased to 20,000 per day by month-end, says Punjab PM

PM said “if we are able to control the pandemic then there would be no need for lockdown but if it goes out of control then we have no choice.” PM said “if we are able to control the pandemic then there would be no need for lockdown but if it goes out of control then we have no choice.”

Emphasising that the state could not show any signs of laxity in dealing with the Covid-19 spread, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that testing in Punjab would go up to 20,000 a day by the end of this month.

He urged people to strictly adhere to social distancing norms and wear masks in public places. On the question of imposing another lockdown, PM said: “if we are able to control the pandemic then there would be no need for lockdown but if it goes out of control then we have no choice.”

Bengal records over 500 cases for the second consecutive day

West Bengal recorded more than 500 Covid-19 cases for the second straight day as the case count increased to 16,711, while the toll rose by 13 to 629.

The districts of Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, and Howrah — the pandemic epicentre in the state — reported 70 per cent of the 521 new infections, and 11 of the deaths

The active caseload in the epicentre was 66 per cent of the statewide total of 5,293 on Saturday. The active infection count increased for the second straight day after six days of continuous decrease.

In Jharkhand, 48% of people didn’t get full lockdown ration, report says

The free ration promised by the Jharkhand government during the lockdown wasn’t received by 48% of the people, a report prepared by Jharkhand’s Social Audit Unit, under the Rural Development Department has found out.

The report said that besides the Covid-19 pandemic, “hunger is a major community issue faced by migrant workers and other vulnerable communities”. (File) The report said that besides the Covid-19 pandemic, “hunger is a major community issue faced by migrant workers and other vulnerable communities”. (File)

Out of 1,255 families only 1,086 families received some benefits, more than a third (34%) did not receive nutritional support. Out of 1,767 families eligible under the Mid-May Meal scheme, around 20 per cent did not get the benefits.

Former Gujarat CM Vaghela tests positive for Covid-19

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently in home isolation, his IT and media in-charge Parthesh Patel said. The seventy-nine-year-old will be seeking medical advice on Sunday morning before deciding to shift to a hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd