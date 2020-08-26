India Coronavirus Updates, 26 August: Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi tests positive; Kejriwal says testing to be doubled in Delhi

A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health worker at a COVID-19 testing centre in Pune on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Coronavirus India Updates: India recorded 67,151 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the country to 32.34 lakh, data from the Health Ministry showed. With 1,059 more fatalities, the death toll from the disease climbed to 59,449.

The number of recoveries touched 24,67,758, pushing the recovery rate to 76.30 per cent. The case fatality rate, meanwhile, declined to 1.84 per cent, the ministry said.

There are 7,07,267 active cases in the country at present, accounting for 21.87 per cent of the country’s total caseload of 32,34,474 cases, the ministry data showed. According to the ICMR, 3,76,51,512 tests have been conducted so far, including 8,23,992 samples on Tuesday.

Here are the top developments:

As cases rise in Delhi, CM Kejriwal says COVID-19 testing to be doubled

Addressing an online media briefing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Covid-19 tests in Delhi would be doubled to 40,000 per day within a week as there had been a marginal increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city. Kejriwal said that at present, 20,000 tests were being conducted per day in the city.

The CM further said that the government had issued directions for stringent enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines, adding that everyone should wear face mask and maintain social distancing at public places.

In the last 24 hours, 1,693 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Delhi, he said, adding that the government has a total of 14,130 COVID beds and of those, 10,448 are vacant. “Only 3,700 beds have so far been occupied by coronavirus patients and of these, 2,900 are occupied by Delhiites and 800 by those from other states,” Kejriwal said.

Holding NEET, JEE will risk exposing 28 lakh students to Covid: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday reiterated his demand that medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE be postponed and the Central government should work on alternative methods for selecting students, reported PTI.

“They (Centre) are saying protocols will be followed. Following the same protocols that the Centre wants 28 lakh students to follow, lakhs of Indians have tested positive,” he told reporters.

Sisodia said the Central government should immediately postpone the exams and work on “alternative methods” of admission.

“I appeal to the government to not be adamant on admission only through these exams. We are not at all saying that the year be declared as a zero academic year. We are not in favour of admitting students just like that as we will need quality doctors and engineers but banking upon only a three hour exam and expecting it to work like a magic wand in identifying talent, is a very conservative thought,” he added.

SC disposes of plea seeking payment of salary to healthcare workers

The Supreme Court Wednesday disposed of a plea seeking payment of salary to doctors and healthcare workers on the ground that the Delhi High Court was already seized of the matter, PTI reported.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the high court had already taken suo motu cognizance of multiple media reports about the non payment of salary. “In light of the suo motu proceedings being taken up by the Delhi High Court, we dispose of the plea with liberty to petitioner to raise issues, if any before the Delhi High Court,” the bench also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah, said.

The apex court noted that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has started paying salary to doctors.

The bench was hearing a plea by Arushi Jain, a private doctor, questioning the Centre’s May 15 decision that 14-day quarantine was not mandatory for doctors. She had also alleged in her plea that frontline healthcare workers engaged in the fight against COVID-19 are not being paid salaries or their wages are being cut or delayed.

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi tests positive for COVID-19

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, 85, Wednesday said that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and urged all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

“I have been tested COVID-19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during the last few days, should go for Covid test immediately,” Gogoi tweeted.

A Congress spokesperson said that Gogoi has “mild symptoms” and is currently in home isolation. “Of course, at his age, we might have to shift him to a hospital if doctors suggest so,” he said.

West Bengal Assembly session to begin on September 9

A session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin on September 9, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Wednesday, reported PTI. The Speaker said an all-party meeting has been convened on September 7 to discuss the business of the House.

“The Assembly Session will begin on September 9. The duration of the session and the business of the House will be decided in the all-party meeting,” Banerjee said. He added that the modalities of holding the session by maintaining COVID-19 protocols are being worked out.

Nuns pray in front of Mother Teresa’s tomb at The Mother House Of the Missionaries Of Charity in Kolkata on the occasion of her 110th birth anniversary on August 26, 2020. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Nuns pray in front of Mother Teresa’s tomb at The Mother House Of the Missionaries Of Charity in Kolkata on the occasion of her 110th birth anniversary on August 26, 2020. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Over 3,000 new cases in Telangana

Telangana recorded 3,018 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the state tally to 1.11 lakh, PTI reported.

With ten more fatalities, the death toll rose to 780, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data at of 8 pm on August 25.

As per the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state saw a marginal decline and stood at 0.69 per cent, while it was 1.84 per cent at the national level.

As many as 85,223 people have recovered from the disease so far, while 25,685 remain under treatment. The recovery rate in the state was 76.30 per cent, as compared to 75.92 at the national level.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd