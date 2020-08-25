India Coronavirus Updates, 25 August: Recovery rate tops 75%, Puducherry records highest single day spike

The country added over 60,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing its total tally to 31,67,323. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Coronavirus India Updates: India’s recovery rate went past 75% with 24,04,585 people recovering from the coronavirus after testing positive till now. Over 60,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours pushing its total tally to 31,67,323. Till now, 58,390 people have succumbed to the virus even as the case fatality rate declined to 1.84%. Currently, there are 7,04,348 active cases in the country.

People falling under the age bracket of 21 to 50 years account for 61.31% of the total COVID-19 cases recorded in India till August 21, ICMR said.

Here are some top developments from across the country

Covid-19 most prevalent among those in 5-17 age bracket, Delhi Sero survey reveals

Experts say that children could be contracting the infection from adults in their family and domestic helps.(Express photo by Amit Mehra) Experts say that children could be contracting the infection from adults in their family and domestic helps.(Express photo by Amit Mehra)

A serological survey conducted in the national capital between August 1 to 7 revealed that minors between 5 and 17 are most exposed to the novel coronavirus and a prevalence rate of 34.7% was found for this age bracket.

The survey shows that 29.1% of Delhi’s population has now developed antibodies against the virus. The survey enrolled 15,000 people from 4 age groups- 25% below 18, 50% between 18 and 50, and the rest aged above 50.

As many as 31.2 percent of the people aged above 50 have recovered from COVID-19, it shows.Among those in the 18-50 age group, 28.5 percent people have developed antibodies against the virus.

Puducherry records highest single day spike of coronavirus cases

With 571 new cases, Puducherry recorded its highest single day spike on Tuesday taking the overall case tally to 11,426. Of the four regions constituting the Union Territory, Puducherry accounted for 529 new cases followed by 36 in Karaikal and six in Yanam. The new cases were identified after examination of 1,327 samples, while 331 patients were discharged.

Eight more people, including a 55 year old woman, succumbed to the infection, raising the total number of fatalities to 172.

In response to the government’s call, a total lockdown was observed in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Tuesday wherein shops, businesses, banks remained shut. The lockdown will be in effect till 6 am Wednesday.

Odisha’s caseload breach 84,000 mark

With 2,752 new cases, Odisha’s coronavirus caseload breached the 84,000 mark to reach 84,231 on Tuesday while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 428.

Of the new cases, 1,708 were recorded in quarantine centres and the remaining were detected positive during contact tracing. Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 247, followed by Jajpur 217 and Ganjam 212.

Karnataka eases travel bar: No quarantine for inter-state travellers

Mandatory requirements for travellers entering Karnataka will be “discontinued henceforth”, an order issued by state Health Secretary Jawaid Akhtar on Monday stated. (File) Mandatory requirements for travellers entering Karnataka will be “discontinued henceforth”, an order issued by state Health Secretary Jawaid Akhtar on Monday stated. (File)

The Karnataka government on Monday withdrew all inter-state and intra-state travel restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, including the mandatory 14-day home quarantine for asymptomatic people coming in from other states.

Mandatory requirements for travellers entering Karnataka will be “discontinued henceforth”, an order issued by state Health Secretary Jawaid Akhtar on Monday stated.

At 78.46 %, upward march of Covid-19 recovery continues in Bengal

So far, 1,11,292 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal. (Express Photo by Pratha Paul) So far, 1,11,292 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal. (Express Photo by Pratha Paul)

The discharge rate of coronavirus patients in West Bengal went up from 58.54% to 78.46% in a week, the state health department said on Monday. Altogether 3,285 patients were released from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The death toll due to coronavirus mounted to 2,851 after 57 people succumbed to the disease, while the states tally reached 1,41,837 with 2,967 new cases of infection, the department said in a bulletin. So far, 1,11,292 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal and the number of active cases stood at 27,694.

In Punjab, mobile clinics planned for crowded areas

Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities, Punjab government is set to start mobile clinics in Ludhiana and Patiala on pilot project basis shortly. In a high-level meeting, a decision to this effect was taken on Monday.

Punjab government’s health advisor and former director of PGI, Dr K K Talwar, said, “Mobile clinics would take samples using rapid antigen testing method.” (File) Punjab government’s health advisor and former director of PGI, Dr K K Talwar, said, “Mobile clinics would take samples using rapid antigen testing method.” (File)

Principal Secretary (Health) Hussan Lal said the mobile clinics were aimed at reaching out to the population above 40 and more in slum and crowded areas in the two cities.

“Going by the data of infections, there is a need to reach out to people in such areas for testing. The mobile clinics would cater to low income, peri-urban and slum areas having no nearby health facility, Lal told The Indian Express.

Mental health issues on rise, over 1,300 seek Maha govt’s help

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, more than 1,300 people battling mental stress and depression have approached the Maharashtra government with requests for medical help. “Out of the 36 districts in Maharashtra, 30 have reported 1,302 cases of people seeking help from psychiatrists,” a senior official from the state health department said, PTI reported. “The data is still being compiled as some of the districts are yet to report cases. The numbers could be much higher than the currently reported 1,302 cases,” she added

Gujarat’s Covid picture quite frightening, machinery needs to gear up: HC

(File) (File)

Hearing a public interest litigation pertaining to the Covid-19 situation in Surat and the difficulties being faced on the ground, the Gujarat High Court on August 17 remarked that the picture emerging in the state was “quite frightening” and that the state machinery needed to gear up to meet the worst of the situation.

In the order made public Monday, the division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice J B Pardiwala noted that while the report on the Covid-19 situation in Surat by the state appeared to reflect an “encouraging” trend, “the picture that emerges as regards the conditions prevailing as on date in Gujarat is quite frightening”.

.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd