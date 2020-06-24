India Coronavirus Updates, 24 June: Bengaluru may see lockdown again; Maharashtra to not hold ICSE exams

People giving the swab sample for Covid-19 coronavirus testing at Noida bus depot (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) People giving the swab sample for Covid-19 coronavirus testing at Noida bus depot (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

India Coronavirus Latest Update: With a record 15,968 coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, the total count in India crossed the 4.5 lakh mark. The death toll has gone up to 14,476 as Covid-19 claimed 465 lives in 24 hours. Of the 4,56,183 cases, over 2.5 lakh have recovered, while 1.8 lakh are still active infections. Maharashtra has reported 1,39,010 cases, followed by Delhi at 66,602 and Tamil Nadu at 64,603. Maharashtra has reported 6,531 coronavirus deaths followed by Delhi at 2,301 and Gujarat at 1,710.

Delhi, which has the second-highest cases, on Tuesday reported close to 4,000 new cases, more than any state has disclosed in the last 24 hours. Even Maharashtra, which has more than double the number of cases in Delhi, has never reported these many new infections. Delhi, whose caseload is currently growing at almost twice the national growth rate, can potentially overtake Mumbai as early as today. Mumbai, which has 68,410 cases, is growing much slowly, and on Tuesday added only 842 new cases.

Another state where increased testing has triggered a surge in confirmed cases has been Telangana. Delhi, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are likely to drive the India number for the next few days. But the numbers could start flowing in from other places as well, as new rapid antigen tests are deployed.

Senior Trinamool MLA Tamonash Ghosh (60), who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week of May, passed away in a hospital in West Bengal on Wednesday. Ghosh, who was a three-time MLA from Falta, had tested positive along with his two daughters and three aides last month. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to express her condolences to his family. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also expressed his sadness over Ghosh’s demise. Ghosh, a resident of Harish Chatterjee Street in South Kolkata, was also Banerjee’s neighbour.

Don’t visit Puri, ‘darshan’ of trinity not allowed: Odisha DGP

A day after the Jagganath Rath Yatra started, Odisha Police has appealed to people not to visit Puri as “darshan” of the deities is not allowed. No one is allowed to congregate near the ‘raths’ and the temple. In order to avoid any congregation, restrictions have been imposed in some parts of the town. Modifying its earlier order, the apex court on Monday gave the go-ahead for the Rath Yatra after taking note of the Odisha government’s assurance that it “can be held in a limited way without public attendance”. One of the servitors of the temple had tested positive yesterday.

12 trainee sailors of INS Shivaji test coronavirus positive

At least 12 trainee sailors of the Lonavala-based INS Shivaji, one of the premier training establishments of the Indian Navy, have so far tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. The first case was found on June 18 and the infected cadet was part of a batch of 157 trainee sailors who had reported back after leave following the easing of lockdown earlier this month, a release issued by the naval station on Tuesday said.

Bengaluru may impose lockdown again; Karnataka revises discharge policy

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has hinted at a complete lockdown in Bengaluru if the rise in cases continues. However, a final decision will be taken only after holding discussions with CM BS Yediyurappa and experts in the COVID-19 task force, he added.vWith 107 fresh cases on Tuesday, Bengaluru recorded a triple-digit surge in the Covid-19 cases for the third straight day as the death toll in the state crossed the 150-mark.

The state government has also revised the discharge policy. For asymptomatic patients, oximetry checks and regular temperature checks will be done mandatorily. Such patients shall be discharged only if they exhibit no symptoms, no fever and maintains a saturation above 95 per cent. For mild and moderate cases, the patient will be discharged after 10 days of onset of symptoms, while severe cases will be discharged only after complete clinical recovery.

Seven-day intense lockdown in TN’s Madurai begins today

With the lockdown in Madurai having commenced from today, over 1400 corporation officials in the district will carry out door-to-door surveys for 300 households each, to identify residents with symptoms of COVID-19 and help detect the virus early. Over 100 mobile fever clinics have been set up in each zones to carry out tests, while contact tracing teams have been deployed to collect details of patients and their primary and secondary contacts.

Sisodia writes to Amit Shah over new rule to ferry all patients to Covid care centres

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Home Minister Amit Shah over the new rule mandating individuals testing positive to show up at Covid care centres for further assessment. Earlier, Sisodia had urged L-G Anil Baijal to roll it back, saying the rule was “nearly impossible” to impose. “I had requested Lt Governor to change the rule. It has been 2 days, I haven’t received any reply. This new system has created pressure on the administration. Today I have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to do away with this system as it will create chaos. This is not a fight between Amit Shah’s model and Kejriwal’s model; we should implement system in which people don’t face problems,” he said.

Can’t hold exams from July 2, Maharashtra govt tells HC

Maharashtra Government told the Bombay High Court that it cannot permit holding the pending Class X and Class XII ICSE exams from July 2 amid the pandemic. The decision was taken in a State Disaster Management Committee meeting held on June 22 through videoconference, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. A similar decision was taken for not conducting the University exams.

Sachin Tendulkar lookalike tests positive; Unwell Saroj Khan is negative

Balvir Chand, a doppelganger of Sachin Tendulkar, lost his job in the lockdown and returned to his village in Punjab earlier this month, only to find on reaching there that he had contracted the virus. “They (Goli Vada Pav No 1, Chand’s employers) lost business after the lockdown and let go of a lot of staff. I too was asked to leave; they said they would hire me back when things improve,” Chand was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times on Wednesday.

In another development, choreographer Saroj Khan, who was admitted to hospital following breathing problems, has tested negative for the virus. “She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra East for breathing issues. She is doing well now and will be discharged in a day or two. She doesn’t have COVID-19 symptoms. Her report has come out negative,” the relative said.

