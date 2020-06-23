India Coronavirus Updates, 23 June: Big surge in Telangana; Kumaraswamy wants 20-day lockdown in Bengaluru

“Fatality mitigation” apart from testing and contact tracing has emerged as a priority in government’s covid containment plan (PTI Photo/File) “Fatality mitigation” apart from testing and contact tracing has emerged as a priority in government’s covid containment plan (PTI Photo/File)

India Coronavirus Latest Update: With the coronavirus killing over 14,000 people, India now ranks eighth in the global death toll, according to a tally maintained by John Hopkins University. The country now has over 4.40 lakh infections of which 1.78 lakh are active cases, while 2.48 lakh people have already recovered. States like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh have steadily increased their capacity to test with 10,000 to 20,000 samples being tested daily.

“Fatality mitigation” apart from testing and contact tracing has emerged as a priority in government’s covid containment plan as epidemiologists and experts repeatedly say that deaths and not cases are the key metric to understand the effectiveness of a country’s containment plans.

Follow Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES

Here are the top developments from the country today

Telangana increases testing, big surge emerges

There has been a sudden surge in novel Coronavirus cases in Telangana. The state has discovered almost 3,500 cases in the last one week, which is more than 40 per cent of its entire caseload till now. The surge has coincided with an increase in the number of samples being tested, and the two things are not unrelated. It is only after severe criticism and repeated orders of the High Court that the state has finally increased the number of samples being tested. With testing ramped up, Telangana is likely to emerge as one of the biggest trouble spots in the country in the next few days.

Ahead of Rath Yatra, Puri temple servitor tests COVID-19 positive

One of the servitors of Shree Jagannath Temple here tested positive for COVID-19 during mandatory testing of priests and police personnel ahead of the annual Rath Yatra on Tuesday, a senior official said. The servitor will not be part of any ritual related to the Rath Yatra, he said. Modifying its earlier order, the apex court on Monday gave the go-ahead for the Rath Yatra after taking note of the Odisha government’s assurance that it “can be held in a limited way without public attendance”.

EC to allow postal ballots for COVID positive voters

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that patients with coronavirus will be allowed to vote through postal ballots as Election Commission is to ensure that the pandemic does not affect voter turnout in the Bihar polls to be held later this year.

A new category of “Covid-19 suspect or affected persons” has been added under Rule 27A of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. (File photo) A new category of “Covid-19 suspect or affected persons” has been added under Rule 27A of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. (File photo)

Chandra said the Law Ministry has accepted the EC’s proposal on this issue, following which a new category of “Covid-19 suspect or affected persons” has been added under Rule 27A of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

The eligibility criterion requires the voter to be tested positive in a government healthcare facility oor one designated by the government as a Covid hospital. Voters under “home quarantine or institutional quarantine” can also avail the postal ballot option, he said.

Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy urges shutting down Bengaluru for 20 days

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Tuesday said that the entire state of Bengaluru should be put under a lockdown instead of sealing a few places as coronavirus cases in the city continue to rise.

Taking to Twitter, Kumaraswamy said “Stop playing with human lives. It will not serve any purpose to seal a few areas. If you care for the human lives in Bengaluru, shut down the city totally for 20 days. Else, Bengaluru will become another Brazil. People’s lives are more important than the economy.” He also emphasised the need for swift implementation of a relief package and that the “mere announcement of the package by the state govt. or drivers, weavers, fishermen and various other sections was not enough.

People’s lives are more important than the economy.” Kuamaraswamy said. (PTI/file) People’s lives are more important than the economy.” Kuamaraswamy said. (PTI/file)

Meanwhile, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar’s wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after his father was confirmed to have been infected with the virus.

Decision on scrapping Class XII exams likely on Wednesday, Centre, CBSE tell SC

Justice A M Khanwilkar said that the government and the board are aware of the anxiety of students and will take a decision soon.(File) Justice A M Khanwilkar said that the government and the board are aware of the anxiety of students and will take a decision soon.(File)

The Centre and the CBSE told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that discussion on whether to scrap the remaining exams of Class XII from July 1-15 in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases is at an advanced stage and a decision is likely to be taken on Wednesday. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar that the government and the board are aware of the anxiety of students, and authorities will take a decision on the issue soon.

No Haj this year, application money to be fully refunded: Naqvi

A day after Saudi Arabia announced that “very limited number” of people will be allowed to perform Haj this year due to the coronavirus, the government on Tuesday decided to refund the application money of pilgrims without any deduction. Saudi Arabia has never canceled the hajj in the nearly 90 years since the nation’s establishment.

West Bengal govt calls an all party meet to review COVID situation

Presided by the Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, the West Bengal government will convene an all-party meeting to discuss and review the coronavirus situation on Wednesday. The meet will likely be attended by leaders of all political parties having representation in the state Assembly, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said Monday.

Chief Minister Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will preside over the meeting on Wednesday. (File)

14-day home quarantine mandatory for visitors staying in Chandigarh for over 72 hrs

As per the UT’s order anyone staying in Chandigarh for over 72 hours will have to be placed in a 14-day home quarantine.However, this order will not apply to visitors who spend less than 72 hours in Chandigarh. “This will be convenient for business executives and government employees, among others, who come to Chandigarh for official work and leave after a short stay,” a statement by UT administration said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd