India Coronavirus Updates, 23 August: Three Covid patients untraceable in UP; Centre announces SOPs for resuming shooting

A medic wearing a PPE takes samples from daily wage workers for coronavirus tests, at a construction site in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Coronavirus India Updates: The coronavirus tally in India sprinted past the 30-lakh mark, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, on Sunday. However, with the recovery of 22,80,566 people, the recovery rate was pushed to 74.90 per cent, according to latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 69,239 infections in a single day, the overall tally in the country rose to 30,44,940 while the death toll stood at 56,706. The fatality rate has declined to 1.86 per cent.

A cumulative total of 3,52,92,220 samples have been tested up to August 22, with 8,01,147 samples being tested on Saturday, the ICMR said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes.

Providing details of the SOPs, Javadekar said barring those who are in front of cameras, all others will require to wear masks.

The guiding principles also said that employees who are at higher risk, such as older employees, pregnant employees, employees who have underlying medical conditions, should take extra precautions.

They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public, according to the health ministry guiding principles.

An employee wears a face shield and mask while serving food during a trial-run at Bukhara Restaurant inside ITC Maurya Hotel, New Delhi, on Saturday. An employee wears a face shield and mask while serving food during a trial-run at Bukhara Restaurant inside ITC Maurya Hotel, New Delhi, on Saturday.

Three Covid patients untraceable in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Three persons, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Muzaffarnagar, have gone missing as they provided fake information and phone numbers during sample collection, PTI reported. While two of them had claimed to be staffers of a hospital, the third had given his address at Saket Colony, officials said.

A search has been launched by the district authorities to trace the three persons, the officials said. Following the incidents, authorities have decided to check Aadhaar cards for address during sample collection, they added.

Laxmi Road, which is usally crowded with processions on Ganesh Chaturthi, wears a deserted look due to Covid-related restrictions, in Pune on Saturday. Laxmi Road, which is usally crowded with processions on Ganesh Chaturthi, wears a deserted look due to Covid-related restrictions, in Pune on Saturday.

Pranab Mukherjee remains in deep coma: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be a deep coma as there has been no change in his health condition, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said on Sunday.

Doctors attending on the 84-year-old said his vital parameters are stable.

“There is no change in the condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee this morning. He remains in a deep coma and on ventilator support. His vital parameters are stable,” a statement by the hospital read.

The former President was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He later tested positive for coronavirus. Thereafter, he developed lung infection and is being treated for the same, doctors said.

