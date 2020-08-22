India Coronavirus Updates, 22 August: Lok Sabha MP in Odisha tests positive; over 1 lakh recoveries in Bengal

Testing for COVID-19 at a private lab in Panchkula, on Friday, August 21 2020. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Coronavirus India Updates: With 69,874 fresh cases in a single day, the Covid-19 tally in India rose to 29,75,701, while the death toll climbed to 55,794, according to latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of recoveries touched 22,22,577, pushing the recovery rate to 74.69 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent. There are 6,97,330 active cases in the country at present, comprising 23.43 per cent of the total caseload.

A look at the top developments here:

Lok Sabha MP in Odisha tests positive for Covid

Lok Sabha MP and ruling BJD leader Manjulata Mandal on Saturday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and requested people who recently came in contact with her to get themselves tested

Taking to Twitter, the Bhadrak MP said: “On getting the initial symptoms of #COVID19,I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine and stable & I’m in home quarantine. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done.”

Mandal is the second parliamentarian in Odisha after BJP’s Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari to have contracted the disease. Earlier this week, state rural development minister Susanta Singh was also infected.

At least six MLAs have tested positive for the virus in the state over the past few months.