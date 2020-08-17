India Coronavirus Updates, 17 August: Over 50,000 deaths; TMC MLA succumbs to virus

The total number of tests for Covid detection also crossed the three crore mark in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research data.

Coronavirus India Updates: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus crossed the 50,000-mark to stand at 50,921 on Monday after a single-day spike of 941 fresh fatalities, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The case fatality rate, however, declined to 1.92 per cent.

With yet another surge in cases, the overall tally increased to 26,47,663. The number of recoveries, on the other hand, rose to 19,19,842, pushing the recovery rate to 72.51 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total number of tests for Covid detection also crossed the three crore mark in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research data.

4 persons at Sharad Pawar’s Mumbai residence test positive

Four persons at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday.

While Pawar’s test results have come out negative, he will be asked not to go on any state tour for the next few days, Tope added.

“Two people, including a cook, and two security guards at Pawar’s ‘Silver Oak’ residence here have tested positive for coronavirus,” the minister said. He said Pawar was taken to Breach Candy Hospital here on Sunday for test and the results came out negative. “He is safe and sound…but will ask him not to go on state tour for next some days,” Tope was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

SPB has crossed critical phase: Rajinikanth

Top actor Rajinikanth today said that renowned playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who is being treated for Covid at a private hospital in Chennai, has crossed the critical phase.

“Get well soon dear Balu sir,” the Tamil superstar tweeted, while sharing a short video in which he praised the singer for entertaining people for decades.

“For more than 50 years, respected S P Balasubrahmanyam sangin several Indian languages and brought joy to crores of people through his pleasant voice. When I heard that he has crossed the critical phase, I was very happy. I pray to the Almighty for speedy recovery of Balasubrahmanyam who is still in intensive care. Thanks,” he added.

TMC MLA dies due to Covid

Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das, who had tested positive for coronavirus recently, died at a hospital in East Midnapore district in West Bengal on Monday, PTI reported. He was 76.

According to party sources, the three-time MLA from Egra assembly constituency in the district was admitted to the hospital a few days back after he had tested positive and developed complications of heart and kidney,

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, in a message, condoled his death.

Steps taken by Modi govt in 6 years ensured success in containing pandemic effect: Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government in the healthcare sector in the last six years ensured the country’s success in curbing the effects of the pandemic to a large extent.

While flagging off a mobile clinic provided by the Ministry of Minority Affairs’ National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) to the Holy Family hospital in the national capital, the minister said that India has not only become self-reliant in manufacturing N-95 masks, personal protection equipment (PPE), ventilators and other equipment, but has also helped other countries.

He said the “pandemic peril” has proven to be a “positive period” of “care, commitment and confidence” for Indians, which has set an example for the entire humanity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd