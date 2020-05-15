India Coronavirus Updates, 15 May: Nearly 4,000 cases reported in last 24 hrs, death toll at 2,649

Migrants waiting for a bus in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Migrants waiting for a bus in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Coronavirus India Updates: The death toll due to Covid-19 in the country rose to 2,649 and the number of cases climbed to 81,970 on Friday, registering an increase of 100 deaths and nearly 4,000 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. Of the total, as many as 51,401 cases are active while 27,919 cases have been discharged or cured.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking the top court’s intervention in the movement of migrants across states. Stating that it is not possible for it to keep an eye on labourers on the road, the court left it upon the states to take the final call.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has urged Centre to extend the lockdown for another 14 days after May 17 to contain the spread of coronavirus which has infected nearly 82,000 across the country so far. The state governments were scheduled to share their draft proposals on post-May-17 strategies with the Centre today.

Globally, over 4.4 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, while the number of deaths have crossed 3 lakh. The World Health Organisation has warned that the new coronavirus may never go away.

Here’s what all has happened so far

We can’t monitor migrants, says Supreme Court

In this file photo, migrant workers walk along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border to return home. In this file photo, migrant workers walk along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border to return home.

The Supreme Court Friday rejected a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to ask all District Magistrates to identify stranded migrant walking on the roads and provide shelter and food to them before ensuring their free transportation to native places. It observed that it is impossible for courts to monitor or stop the movement of migrant workers across the country, and that state governments should take necessary actions in this regard.

Stranded in several states after the coronavirus-induced lockdown, thousands of migrant labourers have been walking hundreds of kilometres on the roads to reach home.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta whether there was any way to stop these migrants workers from walking on the roads. To this, Mehta said states are providing inter-state transport to the migrant workers but if the people start walking on foot instead of waiting for transportation, then nothing can be done.

In meeting with Bill Gates, PM Modi discusses post-COVID world, vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday interacted with philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates through video conference and spoke about the global response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister also discussed the importance of global coordination in research and development to combat the virus.

In the meeting, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates and PM Modi agreed that it was important for New Delhi to be included in the global discussions regarding the pandemic, given India’s willingness and capacity to put efforts. PM Modi also underlined the conscious efforts put up by India in the fight against the virus.

Had an extensive interaction with @BillGates. We discussed issues ranging from India’s efforts to fight Coronavirus, work of the @gatesfoundation in battling COVID-19, role of technology, innovation and producing a vaccine to cure the pandemic. https://t.co/UlxEq72i3L — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2020

“Had an extensive interaction with @BillGates. We discussed issues ranging from India’s efforts to fight coronavirus, work of the @gatesfoundation in battling COVID-19, role of technology, innovation and producing a vaccine to cure the pandemic,” PM Modi tweeted.

World Bank approves $1 billion to support India’s fight against COVID-19

The World Bank has approved USD 1 billion aid to support India’s efforts for providing social assistance to poor, vulnerable households amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement by the international financial institution issued on Friday. With this, the total commitment from the World Bank towards emergency COVID-19 response in India has now reached to USD 2 billion. Earlier, a USD 1 billion support was announced last month to support India’s health sector.

Elaborating on financial support, World Bank Director for India, Junaid Ahmad, said that the institution will partner with the Indian government in three key areas. “The World Bank will partner with the Govt of India in three areas – health, social protection and the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME),” said Ahmad in a webinar interaction with media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd