India Coronavirus Updates, 15 August: Muted I-Day celebrations; PM Modi says India set to mass produce vaccine

The country recorded 65,002 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total virus caseload to 2,536,192. In pic: Rapid antigen tests conducted at NMMC Medical center in Kukshet Gaon in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Coronavirus India Updates: During his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech delivered at the Red Fort Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that three probable Covid-19 vaccines are currently being developed in India and large-scale production will begin as soon as scientists give a green signal.

“As soon as tests are complete, the entire roadmap of its production and delivery to the public in the shortest time is ready,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission, under which every Indian will get a unique health ID.

The country recorded 65,002 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total virus caseload to 2,536,192. With 996 Covid-19 patients succumbing to the virus since yesterday, the death toll rose to 49,036. Out of the total tally of cases — 668,220 are currently active, while 1,808,936 patients have been cured so far.

A large number of cases continue to be reported in smaller states across the country. Based on 2011 Census figures, Ladakh, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and, Daman and Diu have more number of people infected per million population than even Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state in the country.

Here are the top developments from across the country

Muted Independence Day celebrations across India

The Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in the national capital were attended by over 4,000 people this year. Strict safety protocols, including social distancing and mandatory mask wearing, were enforced in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Independence Day event at the historic Red Fort, where the prime minister unfurls the tricolour and delivers a speech to the nation, was scaled down this year. Around a quarter of the usual number of invitations were issued to officers, diplomats, local leaders and others to attend the event. Still, a number of seats across all enclosures remained empty.

Muted flag hoisting ceremonies were observed across the country, with all attendees seen wearing masks and observing adequate social distancing measures.

PM Modi pays tribute to corona warriors at I-Day celebrations

PM Modi said India wants relations based on security, development and trust with all its neighbours.

During his Independence Day address Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to all the frontline workers involved in India’s fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. He said that these coronavirus warriors lived up to the mantra of ‘Seva Parmo Dharma’ by selflessly serving the people of the country.

“We’re going through distinct times. I can’t see young children in front of me today. Coronavirus has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of ‘Seva Parmo Dharma’ and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them,” PM Modi said.

“We will achieve victory over this coronavirus with the resolve of the people of the country,” he added.

At Home’s Covid changes: smaller guest list, changed seating plan, staff tested for virus

With distancing protocols due to the pandemic forcing changes in ceremonial functions across the world, the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s At Home function, on the occasion of Independence Day, will be conducted differently on Saturday.

The focus this time is on honouring Covid Warriors — among those invited include hospital owners, doctors, nurses, midwife, an MCD worker, a crematorium staff and a sanitation worker —and Rashtrapati Bhavan is ensuring that every staff member who will interact with the guests have undergone Covid-19 test.

Will not open schools in Delhi unless fully convinced, says CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said that the safety of school children was very important to the AAP government. (Representational image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday announced that the state government will not be reopening schools until it is “fully convinced” that the Covid-19 situation has improved in the city. Kejriwal said that the situation in the national capital had vastly improved over the last two months and is now under control, PTI reported.

During his Independence Day address at the Delhi Secretariat today, Kejriwal thanked all the stakeholders involved in combating the pandemic in the city. He added that the safety of school children was very important to the AAP government.

“I meet people and get messages from them asking not to open schools. I want to assure them that we care about their children as much as they do. Unless fully convinced, we are not going to open the schools,” he said.

Researchers identify 73 novel variants of Covid-19 strain in Odisha

As many as 73 new variants of the Covid-19 strain have been identified in Odisha by a team of genomic researchers, PTI reported. The researchers are from CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), New Delhi and Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

“The research team, which carried out sequencing of 1,536 samples including 752 clinical samples, reported two lineages — B.1.112 and B.1.99 — for the first time in India,” the head of the project, Dr Jayashankar Das, explained.

Once researchers are able to ascertain the detailed character of the novel coronavirus, treating and curing patients will become very easy, he added.

Telangana registers 1,863 new cases, 10 deaths

Amidst a surge in new coronavirus cases, Telangana recorded 1,863 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin released by the state government. With 10 more people succumbing to the illness, the state’s death toll has risen to 684.

Out of the new cases, 394 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Medchal- Malkajgiri (175), Rangareddy (131), Karimnagar (104) and Warangal Urban (101), a state government bulletin said on Saturday.

The state’s total caseload now stands at 90,259. As many as 66,196 patients have been cured of the deadly virus in Telangana, so far.

95 more people, including MLA, test positive in Arunachal Pradesh

With as many as 95 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, Arunachal Pradesh’s total virus caseload rose to 2,607 on Saturday. An MLA and 50 paramilitary officials were among the people who tested positive yesterday, PTI reported.

Jummom Ete Deori, the MLA of Lekang constituency in Namsai district, tested positive for COVID-19 and she is asymptomatic, state Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said. She is the first lawmaker to be infected with the virus in the northeastern state.

One more death pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to five, a health official told PTI.

India COVID numbers explained: Mizoram only state with less than 1,000 cases

The discovery of 148 new infections took the total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Sikkim to 1,080, leaving Mizoram as the only state in India with less than 1,000 cases now. Of course, Lakshadweep continues to be Coronavirus-free, with no cases having been detected on the islands so far.

Friday’s rise was unusual in Sikkim, which has been adding cases mostly in lower double digits. Only once earlier has the number of new infections been more than 100, while on another occasion 95 cases were detected. In Mizoram, 657 people have so far been found to have been infected with the virus.

