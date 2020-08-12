India Coronavirus Updates, 12 August: Pranab Mukherjee critical; Siddaramaiah recovers; security personnel most infected in N-E states

Rapid antigen tests being conducted at a medical centre in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus India Updates: India’s COVID-19 tally went past 23 lakh on Wednesday, with a single day increase of 60,963 cases. With 834 casualties in the last 24 hours, the toll has now climbed to 46,091. Of the 23,29,638 cases, 6,43,948 are still active, while 16,39,599 patients have recovered. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,60,15,297 samples have been tested up to August 11 with 7,33,449 samples being tested on Tuesday.

However, there is nothing special about the recovery rate increasing steadily. If the daily recoveries start to outnumber the new cases being detected, and this trend holds on for at least two weeks, then it could be a signal that a decline in the spread of the disease was nearby. At the national level, never has the number of recoveries on a day been higher than the new cases, though there have been periods when the gap between these two numbers has been quite narrow.

In the last three days for example, the new cases have outnumbered daily recoveries by 5,000 to 7,000, which is significantly lower than the gap that was being witnessed a few days ago. But there is a great deal of randomness in these numbers, as can be expected, and except for the fact that daily recoveries usually lag behind the new cases by a period of 14 days, there is no fixed trend observable. Also, a higher recovery rate is no guarantee against a fresh wave of infections.

61 security personnel among 96 fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal

Ninety-six more people, including 61 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state’s caseload to 2,327 on Wednesday. According to data, 337 (52.9%) of the total 637 active cases in Arunachal Pradesh are from the forces, including Army, CRPF, BSF and others. In Mizoram, of the 326 active cases, 201 (61.7%) are from the forces, including Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF and others. In Meghalaya, 255 (40.7%) of the 626 active cases are from the BSF and other forces. Nagaland has reported 3,011 total cases so far, of which 1,372 (45.6%) belong to the forces.

Siddaramaiah tests negative, will be discharged on Aug 12

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah had tested positive last week (PTI) Former chief minister Siddaramaiah had tested positive last week (PTI)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tested negative for coronavirus. Siddaramaiah has “completely recovered”, and according to doctors the throat swab and blood test conducted for the second time, have come negative, a statement said. The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly celebrated his 72nd birthday on Wednesday. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was also undergoing treatment for the viral infection at the same Manipal Hospital was discharged on Monday after recovery. He is currently under self-quarantine at home.

Goa tops in number of COVID-19 tests per million: Health Minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said the state topped in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 tests conducted per million people. Till Tuesday evening, 1,53,792 tests were conducted in Goa. So far, 9,444 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the coastal state, as per official figures. “Proud of our team Goa for their dedication and hard work,” Rane tweeted. So far, 86 people have died of COVID-19 in Goa and there are 2,878 active cases in the state as of now.

Healthcare staff conducting screening and swab collection for Covid-19 test at an apartment complex in Dadar Healthcare staff conducting screening and swab collection for Covid-19 test at an apartment complex in Dadar

Pranab Mukherjee still critical

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent a brain surgery, continues to remain critical and is on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in New Delhi said in a fresh statement. The former president’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee took to Twitter on Wednesday to pray for her father — who also tested positive for the virus — saying may God do whatever is best for him.

Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns🙏 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 12, 2020

Without data, Russian COVID-19 vaccine’s efficacy & safety unknown: CCMB Chief

The efficacy and safety levels of the vaccine developed by Russia for treating COVID-19 patients is not predictable in the absence of data, a top official of theCSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology said on Wednesday. Director of CCMB, Rakesh K Mishra said if people are “lucky” then the Russian vaccine will work.

A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia (AP) A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia (AP)

“Both, efficacy and safety of the vaccine is still unknown. They haven’t conducted proper trials, which is stage-III trials. That is when you get to know the efficacy, when it is tested on a large number of people and wait for two months and see whether they get a viral infection or not. Doesn’t look like they have carried out (large scale testings) because if you have done it, then show us the data. You cannot keep it confidential,” Mishra told PTI.

From visiting exorcists to ignoring symptoms for 7-15 days to reaching hospital at a late stage have emerged as some of the major factors that have cost people their lives while battling the coronavirus infection in Haryana .

. The results of the first serological surveillance project in Pune are likely to be declared next week. After Delhi and Mumbai, this is the first study in the city to understand the percentage of the population affected by Covid-19.

are likely to be declared next week. After Delhi and Mumbai, this is the first study in the city to understand the percentage of the population affected by Covid-19. Hours after Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Jaspal Singh was cremated with full honors after he died due to Covid-19 in Chandigarh, his daughter Navpreet Kaur (24) also passed away at her home. As per the family members, she kept calling for ‘Daddy ji’ every few minutes, collapsed, fell unconscious and died of shock late on Monday.

A health worker collects a sample in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) A health worker collects a sample in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to consider representations by the Jain community seeking permission to enter Jain temples during the eight-day Paryushan festival and submit its decision to the court by August 13.

by the Jain community seeking permission to enter Jain temples during the eight-day Paryushan festival and submit its decision to the court by August 13. “Ab corona ke zamaane me siyaasi pehlu par kya likhen? Zindagi aur maut par hi likh sakte hain (Now, in times of corona, what political points should I write about? One can only write on life and death),” Poet Rahat Indori had said in a recent interview with The Indian Express. Indori, who tested positive, died of cardiac arrest yesterday.

had said in a recent interview with The Indian Express. Indori, who tested positive, died of cardiac arrest yesterday. Rajasthan Royals’ fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for Covid-19. This comes ahead of the IPL matches scheduled in UAE.

Migrants Labour head to Delhi from various part of Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi Migrants Labour head to Delhi from various part of Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi

