India Coronavirus Updates, 11 June: With nearly 10,000 new cases, India inches closer to 4th worst-hit spot

India Coronavirus Latest Update: With nearly 10,000 new cases, India is on course to overtake Britain in the global list of countries worst affected by Covid-19. Today marks the ninth consecutive day that the country — fifth worst-hit by the pandemic — reported over 9,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day. The death toll rose to 8,102. The United Kingdom, which is the fourth worst-hit nation, has over 2.91 lakh cases.

The number of recovered cases exceeded the number of active cases again today. Over 1.41 lakh people have been discharged as against 1.37 lakh active cases. This is, however, of little significance as of now. This is neither the beginning of the end of the epidemic nor the arrival of the ‘peak’. It does not mean that the number of cases would be declining from now on.

Total recoveries and the number of active cases are not comparable metrics. Total recoveries account for everyone who has recovered from the disease since the start of the outbreak. It is an accumulated number. Active cases, on the other hand, are only those that have been infected in the last 14 days, if we assume that everyone, apart from those who die, is recovering in 14 days. So the comparison is between a number that has accumulated over three months, which is the case in India right now, and a number that has emerged in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, India has tested more than five million for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Almost 1.5 lakh tests are being done every day.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today the country must resolve to “turn this crisis into an opportunity“. “India is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19, including floods, locust attack, earthquakes…We have to turn crisis into an opportunity for creating Atmanirbhar Bharat and take steps to ensure that products which we import from elsewhere are manufactured in India,” he said.

Special flight carrying 180 migrants from Mumbai lands in Lucknow

A special flight arranged by actor Amitabh Bachchan to ferry 180 migrants from Mumbai landed at the Lucknow airport on Thursday morning. On arrival, the migrants hailing from Unnao, Gonda, Lucknow and other districts of the state thanked the Bollywood star for helping them reach home. Airport Director, AK Sharma, said 180 passengers have arrived by the special flight. Stepping in to help stranded migrants reach their villages, Bachchan had arranged for four special flights to send about 700 people to their homes in Uttar Pradesh. Sources close to Bachchan had said that he wanted to book a train for the migrants but the logistics did not work out.

SC takes note of COVID-19 infection among children in TN shelter home

The Supreme Court on Thursday took note of 35 children testing positive for COVID-19 in a government-run shelter home in Tamil Nadu and sought a status report from the state government including steps taken to protect the remaining children. A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao, Krishna Murari and S Ravindra Bhat also sought status report from different state governments on steps taken to protect children in shelter homes amid the pandemic, and also compliance of its April 3 order in this regard. The top court said that Juvenile Justice Committees of high courts will circulate a questionnaire among state governments and collect their feedback about the protection of children from COVID-19 in shelter homes.

Darul Uloom Deoband postpones academic session due to pandemic

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has postponed its academic session till further orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The mohtamim of the seminary Maulana Abul Kasimnaumani has issued a notification stating that due to the spread of coronavirus, the institution has been closed till further orders and asking the students not to arrive at the seminary premises at Deoband.

A private doctor’s clinic in Dharavi, which is one of the hotspots of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mumbai (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) A private doctor’s clinic in Dharavi, which is one of the hotspots of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mumbai (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

200 Chennai deaths ‘missing’: At least 200 Covid-19 deaths are missing from Tamil Nadu’s official toll. The estimate is based on just “preliminary assessment.” The govt denied that it has fudged the numbers and blamed the “mismatch” on a “procedural lapse.”

At least 200 Covid-19 deaths are missing from Tamil Nadu’s official toll. The estimate is based on just “preliminary assessment.” The govt denied that it has fudged the numbers and blamed the “mismatch” on a “procedural lapse.” Normalcy challenge: An analysis of Railway ticket booking patterns shows that unlike trains carrying migrants away from cities, those headed back are largely running with poor ridership numbers. Another pattern that is emerging is that people are not planning advance journeys. Officials expect trains coming back to industrial centres and big cities to start picking up gradually.

An analysis of Railway ticket booking patterns shows that unlike trains carrying migrants away from cities, those headed back are largely running with poor ridership numbers. Another pattern that is emerging is that people are not planning advance journeys. Officials expect trains coming back to industrial centres and big cities to start picking up gradually. Express Podcast: In today’s episode of Three Things Podcast, listen to the reason behind Rajasthan shutting its borders for a week.

In today’s episode of Three Things Podcast, listen to the reason behind Rajasthan shutting its borders for a week. From our Explained page: A new modelling study led by the University of Cambridge suggests that if facemasks are used across a population, it keeps the coronavirus ‘reproduction number’ under 1.0. When combined with lockdowns, widespread facemask use prevents further waves of the virus

A new modelling study led by the University of Cambridge suggests that if facemasks are used across a population, it keeps the coronavirus ‘reproduction number’ under 1.0. When combined with lockdowns, widespread facemask use prevents further waves of the virus Endless tragedy: In just nine days, the Covid-19 pandemic has destroyed the Jalgaon-based Nehete family — and in the process exposed glaring gaps in the public healthcare system. First, Harshal Nehete lost his mother Tila Nehete, 60, to the virus, as she waited for six hours for an ICU bed at the Jalgaon civil hospital. And on Wednesday, the partially decomposed body of Harshal’s grandmother was found curled on the floor of a toilet cubicle in the same hospital.

