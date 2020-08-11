India Coronavirus Updates, 11 August: West Bengal registers record recoveries, Karnataka revises home isolation guidelines

Health workers screening family members and neighbors of Covid positive patients in Janta Vasahat, Pune's largest slum area, on Monday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Coronavirus India Updates: India reported 53,601 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, after recording over 60,000 daily cases for four straight days, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s tally rose to 22.68 lakh with addition of the new cases, while 871 fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 45,257, the health ministry data showed.

Total recoveries rose to 15,83,489 and the case fatality rate touched 1.99 per cent. There are 6,39,929 active cases of coronavirus, comprising 28.21 per cent of the country’s caseload.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative of 2,45,83,558 samples have been tested so far, with 4,77,023 samples being tested on Monday.

Meanwhile, an expert committee under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul will meet on Wednesday to consider the logistics and ethical prospects of procuring and administering the Covid-19 vaccine, PTI quoted the health ministry as saying.

The committee on vaccine administration will engage with all the stakeholders including state governments and vaccine manufacturers, the ministry said in a tweet. “The Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration under the chairmanship of Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog will meet on August 12 to consider logistics & ethical aspects of procurement & administration of COVID-19 vaccine,” it tweeted.

Newly established Covid-19 testing laboratory at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana on Monday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Newly established Covid-19 testing laboratory at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana on Monday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Odisha: ‘COVID Bandhus’ of Ganjam succour in battle against coronavirus

Around 700 people who recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha’s Ganjam district have come forward to assist the administration in persuading symptomatic people to go for testing and helping them with counselling to draw out anxieties related to the disease, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Ganjam district, the hotspot of coronavirus in Odisha, which has reported over 13,000 cases, launched a project named COVID Bandhu to rope in those who have recovered, officials said.

Sidharth Shankar Swain, project director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) said around 700 people have registered their names and many are already on the field, motivating people to get themselves tested.

Arunachal records 76 new cases, 36 among security personnel

At least 76 people, including 36 security personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state’s total tally to 2,231 on Tuesday, PTI quoted a senior health department official as saying.

The official said all of them except nine people are asymptomatic. State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said a total of 322 security personnel have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since August 1.

The number of recoveries increased to 1,592 while 636 cases are still active.

Nagaland Covid-19 tally crosses 3,000

The total number of coronavirus cases in Nagaland crossed 3,000 on Monday, as 230 more people tested positive for coronavirus, PTI quoted Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The state now has 3,011 cases. There are 2,027 active cases, while 973 people have recovered from the disease, and eight have died.

West Bengal registers record rise in recoveries

West Bengal on Monday recorded the highest single-day discharge of 3,208 Covid-19 patients, taking the number of recoveries to 70,328, PTI quoted the state health department as saying.

With 2,905 new infections, the state’s caseload increased to 98,459, while active cases stood at 26,301, the bulletin said. Forty-one patients succumbed to the disease, pushing the death toll to 2,100.

Rapid antigen testing for BMC employees in progress at a camp in Chembur on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Rapid antigen testing for BMC employees in progress at a camp in Chembur on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Karnataka government issues revised guidelines for home isolation

Covid-19 patients under home isolation will be discharged after 10 days of symptoms onset or date of sampling, and no fever for three days, as per the revised guidelines for home care issued by the Karnataka government, PTI reported.

The patient shall be advised to isolate at home and self-monitor their health for 7 more days, the guidelines stated, adding that there is no need for testing after the isolation period is over.

Only those who are asymptomatic or mild symptomatic shall be allowed to be in home care, as per the guidelines.

