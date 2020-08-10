India Coronavirus Updates, 10 August: Bengal death toll crosses 2,000; over 1,700 new cases in Odisha

A health worker takes a swab sample for Covid-19 test on a mobile testing van in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) A health worker takes a swab sample for Covid-19 test on a mobile testing van in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Updates: India on Monday reported 62,064 coronavirus cases, taking its total caseload to 22,15,074, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. With 1,007 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the overall death toll touched 44,386.

As many as 15,35,743 people have recovered from the disease, with at least 54,589 people recuperating in the last 24 hours. There are about 6,34,945 active cases of coronavirus in the country. The recovery rate now stands at 69.33 per cent while the case fatality rate has dropped to about 2 per cent, the ministry said.

Monday marks the fourth consecutive day when new cases have increased by over 60,000.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu Sunday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a series of tweets, the minister announced, “After developing symptoms of flu, I have tested positive for coronavirus today.” Sriramulu got himself admitted to state-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.

Over 1,700 new cases in Odisha

Odisha on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 13 coronavirus fatalities, pushing the state death toll to 272, PTI quoted a health department official as saying.

At least 1,734 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 45,927, the official said.

Ganjam district is the worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and it accounted for as many as 131 deaths. It is among the 13 districts in the country identified by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for high caseload and mortality rate, the official said. The fatality rate in the district is over one per cent, while that of the state stands at 0.59 per cent.

The state has 13,82 active cases, accounting for 30.09 per cent of the total caseload, while 31,785 people have recovered from the infection.

Andhra’s coronavirus tally touches 2.27 lakh

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike in the number of cases, with the tally rising to 2.27 lakh. A total of 10,820 infections were recorded on Sunday. With 97 deaths, the toll from the virus stood at 2,039. The number of recoveries reached 1.38 lakh as 9,097 got cured in the last 24 hours, leaving 87,112 active cases in the state, the government said.

Telangana reported 1,982 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection tally to 79,495, while the death toll mounted to 627 with 12 more fatalities. The declining trend in new positive cases the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), observed during the last several days, continued with 463 fresh cases being reported. Follow Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus LIVE updates

Assam records 5 more Covid-19 deaths

Five more people died of coronavirus in Assam on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 145, PTI quoted Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying.

Around 1,123 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 58,837, the Minister for Health and Family Welfare said.

Assam now has 16,364 active cases, while 42,325 people have recovered from the disease.

Jharkhand Covid-19 death toll rises to 177

With 9 more deaths due to coronavirus in Jharkhand, the death toll in the state increased to 177, PTI quoted a state government bulletin as saying.

As many as 530 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, raising the state tally to 18,156.

Jharkhand now has 8,981 active cases while around 8,998 people have recovered, the bulletin said.

Covid-19 death toll in Bengal crosses 2,000

West Bengal reported 54 more fatalities on Sunday, pushing the death toll in the state to 2,059, PTI quoted the state health department as saying.

At least 2,939 new cases were recorded, raising the total number of cases to 95,554, the bulletin said.

Around 67,120 patients have recovered from the disease, while 26,375 cases are active.

