India Coronavirus Updates, June 6: Virus not ‘exploded’ in country but risk remains, says WHO

The number of coronavirus cases are going up everyday with 9,000 to 10,000 fresh cases reported in the last three days.(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The number of coronavirus cases are going up everyday with 9,000 to 10,000 fresh cases reported in the last three days.(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Updates: With a Covid-19 case count of 2,36,657, India has overtaken Italy to become the world’s sixth worst-hit nation by the coronavirus pandemic. The country reported a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases in the last 24 hours along with 294 fatalities taking the death toll to 6,642.

The number of coronavirus cases are going up everyday with 9,000 to 10,000 fresh cases reported in the last three days. Despite this, the national growth rate has slowed down by more than half a percentage point during this time. This concurrent trend can be attributed to fact that the transmission rate has been going down consistently over the last two months. Also, the states that have the maximum number of cases, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, have been growing at a relatively slower pace, and have been able to negate the effect of higher growth rates in other states.

The number of new coronavirus in the country between May 15 and May 20 were growing at about 4,000 to 5,000 new cases every day. For the last three days, between 9,000 and 10,000 new cases are being detected. And yet, the national growth rate has slowed down by more than half a percentage point during this time.

Twenty five states and union territories that are growing faster than the national growth rate have relatively smaller caseloads.(Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Twenty five states and union territories that are growing faster than the national growth rate have relatively smaller caseloads.(Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Even though the new cases are increasing every day, they are still lower than what is required to maintain the same growth rate. Twenty five states and union territories that are growing faster than the national growth rate have relatively smaller caseloads. The ones that contribute the maximum to the national caseload, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, have been growing at a considerably slower pace, and have been able to negate the effect of higher growth rates in other states.

Ryan noted that measures taken in India such as the nationwide lockdown have had an impact in slowing transmission.(Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Ryan noted that measures taken in India such as the nationwide lockdown have had an impact in slowing transmission.(Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

A world Health Organisation expert Friday cautioned that coronavirus in India has not “exploded” but is at risk of exploding as the country moves towards unlocking its nationwide lockdown.

WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan said the doubling time of the coronavirus cases in India is about three weeks at this stage. Ryan noted that measures taken in India such as the nationwide lockdown have had an impact in slowing transmission but the risk of an increase in cases looms as the country opens up.

Why Covid death rate in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon is four times India’s

At 12.3 per cent, the death rate for Covid-19 in Jalgaon, a district 400 km north-east of Mumbai, is the highest in Maharashtra. Four cities — Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Amalner and Pachora — account for 80 per cent of the 112 deaths till June 4. Jalgaon’s death rate today is more than four times the national average of about 2.8 per cent.

The covid ward in civil hospital (from outside). (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala The covid ward in civil hospital (from outside). (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala

The state government has now set up a 10-member committee to audit each death and assess the reasons behind it. A number of factors are contributing to the high rate of cases in the district. Health care neglect, little to no counselling for staff and doctors, delays in testing, lack of patient monitoring, and easy entry and exit of general public in isolation wards are some of them.

Labour demand in farms, industries, and lack of prospects back home have spurred another movement. A look at the changing scene in three states.

For some, their employers arranged the transport, while the others did it on their own. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) For some, their employers arranged the transport, while the others did it on their own. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Punjab-Farm labourers have started returning and industries are offering free tickets to workers for their return journey.Besides farmers, even industrialists are keen to bring their workers back.

Madhya Pradesh-More than 4,500 workers from the tribal-dominated Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh have returned to Gujarat over the last few days. For some, their employers arranged the transport, while the others did it on their own.

Bihar-Over 100 migrant workers from Muzaffarpur left for districts in Punjab and for a steel plant in Mathura on Thursday and Friday, respectively, on buses arranged by labour contractors.

J&K to reopen all offices at full strength starting today

The Jammu and Kashmir government Friday decided to reopen all its offices across the UT at full strength starting from Saturday barring older employees, pregnant employees and those with underlying medical conditions.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday decided to reopen all its offices across the Union Territory at full strength starting from Saturday. (Express file photo by Shuaib Masoodi) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday decided to reopen all its offices across the Union Territory at full strength starting from Saturday. (Express file photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

“All the officers and staff, at all levels, shall attend office on a regular basis on all working days with effect from June 6,” stated the order issued by the General Administration Department.

